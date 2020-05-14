BRAZORIA — Citywide cancellations of late, cutoff and reconnection utility fees are no more after the council decided it is time “to go back to business as usual.”
Most community members are still paying their utility bills on time besides those who are habitually tardy on payments, Mayor Roger Shugart said.
“We didn’t have that many not pay,” Shugart said. “The stimulus checks came in and they paid theirs. The ones that didn’t pay were late before this all started.”
Utility bills will return to normal policies with the month’s billing period that began May 1, Shugart said.
Shugart encourages residents to call city hall with any payment issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A few called in and gave us notice,” Shugart said. “We will try to be as lenient and fair as possible.”
Officials would institute a “case-by-case” basis to assist any struggling residents, he said.
“We will still work with you, just call us,” Shugart said. “That’s just good business. We work and help folks.”
City officials also accepted two sewer line replacement contracts. The more lucrative project will replace approximately two miles of 18-inch sewer line from city hall to the sewer plant.
City Manager Olan Massingill recommended hiring Barclay Premier Utility due to a working relationship for past projects.
The bid was about $1.3 million for a year-long contract, Massingill said.
The contract also includes a $4,000 alternative bid, which is contingent on whether there is damage to New York Street during the project, Massingill said.
The city also accepted a $28,333 bid from Matula & Matula Construction to replace a sewer line between Virginia and Oregon Street.
The sewer line was on borrowed time and in need of resolution, Massingill said.
“We were just over there within the last couple of weeks to repair a collapsed line,” Massingill said. “The line has been patched over the years and it’s buying time.”
The project will begin as soon as possible using bond money and will complete within three weeks, Massingill said.
The council will also vote next month on changing the meeting times from 6 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.