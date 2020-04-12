A Prayer for Brazoria County It says the Lord is good and his mercy endures forever. God has been good to our world, he’s been good to our nation, he’s been good to our state, he’s been good to our city, he’s been good to Brazoria County. God is just good. And the goodness of God lead us into a repentance. For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosever believe in him shall not perish but have everlasting life. So Father, in Jesus’ name we thank you, for your son Jesus Christ who died on the cross and rose on the third day. Father, you said if you be lifted up you would draw all of them to you so Father you keep your promises, you kept your Word, Father. So Father we ask that you draw from the north to south to east and west and you would cause men, women, children to repent of their sin and come to the knowledge of the truth, and bow and worship you. Father we thank you for the many lives that are being touched right now by your Spirit. Father your arm is not too short, but you have a mighty hand. Let your hand be on every person now in saving grace, your saving love, your saving anointed. Father we thank you for the gift of salvation today, for you so loved the world and you are good, and your mercy endures forever. In Jesus’ name, Amen. Pastor BL George
FREEPORT — County officials recommend postponing Easter celebrations with families, but there are other ways to recognize the Christian holy day.
One of those is the display of three crosses Pastors BL and Brenda George erected outside New Birth Church in Freeport.
“My hope is that when they actually drive by the church and see the three crosses … that it would remind them of the true meaning of Easter,” Brenda George said. “Not the eggs, not the candy, not the clothes, not the rabbits — but (Jesus’) resurrection.”
The crosses represent a covenant from the Bible, BL George said. They are a sign Jesus paid a debt for sin that nobody could pay, he said.
“He paid the debt, the penalty that was against us, that we may live an abundant life,” BL George said.
New Birth has never done an Easter display like this, and a lot of churches are doing things differently this year because of the coronavirus, she said.
“I believe pastors and churches are having to be innovative this year to reach their congregation,” Brenda George said.
“For the first time, since the very first Easter 2,000 years ago, we as Christians are in our homes celebrating Jesus — his death, his burial, his resurrection,” she said. “We’re not in the church building. For the first time, the Passover is a true passover event — we are actually living it in its entirety in 2020.”
Brenda George referenced several Scriptures, including John 19:15-30, which tells the Easter story, and 2 Chronicles 7:13-15, which pastors are quoting in the middle of this pandemic, she said.
“For those that have never read the story, I encourage you to read the story,” Brenda George said.
While New Birth Church will do a virtual service at 11 a.m. today on Facebook Live, it also offers a daily prayer call at 7 p.m. The number to call is 1-720-650-3030, and the access number is 979-665-7712.
“Prayer is so vital in stopping COVID-19,” Brenda George said. “We have seen many miracles, many people with COVID-19 completely healed, as we pray for them on a daily basis on the prayer line.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.