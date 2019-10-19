ANGLETON — Former Oyster Creek police Chief Tim Bradberry accepted a plea deal of three days in jail and a $1,500 fine for making a false statement to law enforcement.
Lake Jackson resident Tim Wayne Bradberry, 50, was convicted of the class B misdemeanor Thursday, his defense attorney Jeff Purvis said. He had three days of jail credit from his initial June 26 arrest, so he will not serve any more jail time now, Purvis said.
The plea bargain gives him no right to appeal, according to court documents.
The investigation of an April 25 collision in a Lake Jackson apartment complex parking lot ended in the charges.
A Campbell’s Towing employee called Lake Jackson police to report a suspicious vehicle in the lot in the 100 block of Any Way Street that night, authorities told The Facts in early May. Officers responded at about 10:30 p.m., and the vehicle attempted to leave when they arrived, authorities said.
Bradberry drove the car that struck a boat trailer, police said. He was in uniform at the time but was not believed to have been on duty and later returned to the scene, authorities said.
The false statement does not stem from the minor collision, but from his circumstances of being in the parking lot, according to court documents.
On May 23, Bradberry told a Lake Jackson officer that he had given the woman he was with a ride from a downtown restaurant, a supplement report states. She said she drove there separately before meeting with him, according to the document.
“She has stated on multiple occasions that she drove her vehicle from (the restaurant) and met Bradberry at the apartment complex,” the document states.
Video from the restaurant shows Bradberry’s vehicle leaving without anyone entering the passenger seat and the woman walking off in a different direction, according to the document.
Bradberry was on administrative leave following the incident before Oyster Creek City Council voted to accept his resignation in June. He had been the department’s chief since 2007.
The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement’s actions will be independent of the criminal prosecution, Purvis said.
When an officer is convicted of a class B misdemeanor, the typical punishment is a suspension of their peace officer’s license from 60 days to 10 years, TCOLE Government Relations Director Gretchen Grisby said. Ultimately, that process is decided by TCOLE commissioners, she said.
Purvis does not know if Bradberry intends to seek a law enforcement role again, he said.
A class B misdemeanor is punishable by up to 180 days in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000. Bradberry paid his fine in full and does not face any further punishment, Purvis said.
