As the Civil War dragged on through 1864 and into early 1865, Lavinia and Cora Bryan and Sarah Perry were reduced to finding out what was going on in Brazoria County through reports in letters from family and friends.
Sarah’s brother, Hiram, had news of Sammy Bryan, one of Lavinia and Joel Bryan’s sons, whom he had seen looking for some horses and mules that belonged at Durazno Plantation.
In addition to the problems associated with the war, the area was in drought, leaving the stock there “suffering very much” for water, Hiram wrote.
Jones Creek “is dry,” he noted, adding “all the milk cows & Horses have to water in the yard.”
He also reported Joel was planning to move Lavinia and their younger children back to Durazno in the fall. Once they were there, Hiram wrote, Joel planned to “stay here until the Yankees come & drive him off.”
This decision was probably due to Joel’s estimate of $50,000 in damages he had suffered as a result of moving from Durazno, Hiram added.
A shelling from the Gulf at Velasco was reported to the women of the family in a letter from a friend in Brazoria, noting although no one was hurt, several people had “very narrow escapes.”
They also learned those in the county were facing a lack of basic necessities and unreasonably high prices on everything ranging from various kinds of food to fabrics.
This, of course, reflected the declining value of Confederate currency, as well as the fact anything not actually grown or made in the South had to run the blockade enforced by Union ships in the Gulf.
Hiram also told them he had agreed to exchange some of Stephen’s molasses for flour and potatoes for his own use in camp.
In news of Joel and Lavinia’s sons, as well as other relatives, he added all of them were in good health.
Food was in short supply, however, and groused they “would starve out here in two weeks on what the (Confederate) government gives us to eat.”
Guy Bryan, who had been in Shreveport on special courier duty, had returned, he wrote, and had brought news of “the evacuation of Charleston Branchvile & the burning of Columbia S.C.”
His letter, as well as others they received from friends, had begun to take a gloomy tone, with Estelle Austin writing, “We dare not speak or think much of the sad news” they received from the area east of the Mississippi River.
After Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender at Appomattox, members of the Bryan and Perry families returned to a totally altered lifestyle in Brazoria County.
Their plantations had been stripped of livestock, and the fertile fields now grew great crops of weeds. They had only themselves and their immediate family members to help restore what remained of their world.
Former friends and family in the North were without sympathy. In addition, Texas planters, like others throughout the South, had debts they were now unable to pay.
What Confederate cash they had was worthless. Although they still had many fertile acres that might once have been sold to defray those debts, nobody wanted fields when there were no laborers to till them.
Austin Bryan wrote of a prospect to sell 1,064 acres of prairie land between Brenham and Independence for $6 per acre.
This was “only half what I would ask for it if I were not in debt,” he said, adding that he wanted to get out of debt “and be a free man once more before I die,” he said.
Guy Bryan was equally discouraged, writing in February 1869 to Stephen Perry, “Now I am poor, retired & can scarcely help myself,” let alone take care of those who depended on him.
In his history of Durazno Plantation, James L. Smith wrote only sketchy records were available to indicate how Durazno was maintained directly after the war’s end.
“With the loss of their labor force, the crops would have to be planted and harvested by paid labor,” Smith explained, adding this was the case at Peach Point.
The hurricane that demolished Indianola in 1875 also did considerable damage to Brazoria County, with the Houston Daily Telegraph noting “nothing but wreck shows itself” at the sugar mills belonging to Joel at Durazno, which were “all down.”
This was also the case for the sugar mills at Peach Point, along with those of Greenville McNeill at Lowwood, the plantation owned by Robert and David G. Mills.
Sarah Perry wrote losses suffered by Joel at Durazno were much higher than those suffered at Peach Point. He had estimated his loss in livestock alone at $30,000.
Brazoria County tax records for the early 1870s showed Joel had 2,500 head of cattle, 100 head of horses and 200 sheep at Durazno.
He survived the terrible 1900 storm that demolished Galveston just three years before his death. His grave is among those in the family cemetery at Peach Point.
Smith noted that Joel’s son, Sam Bryan, assumed the operation of Durazno in the 1880s, with records indicating he paid wages of 25 to 60 cents per day to workers in the period between 1882 and 1884, with the amount varying in accordance with the job.
Joel had deeded 530 acres of the plantation to Sam, and divided the remainder of his property among members of his family.
Next week: Fire claims the Durazno residence.
