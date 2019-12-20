LAKE JACKSON — The police department’s Blue Santa program helped 353 children have gifts under their trees in its biggest year yet.
Lake Jackson Blue Santa usually helps about 250 children, but this year that number increased by more than 100, Community Relations Officer John Hogan said. While they’re happy to provide for more than 190 families this year, Hogan said he hopes this isn’t a trending demographic.
But if it is, the police department will be around to do what it can, he said.
“We’re here to help any way we can,” Hogan said.
Wednesday, parents and guardians packed the Lake Jackson Civic Center hallway while awaiting access to the Blue Santa Store. Volunteers accompanied them while they selected gifts depending on the children’s ages.
Younger children get one “Santa gift,” which is a big gift such as a bicycle, three gifts like dolls or toys, one craft and stocking stuffers, said Administrative Secretary Jeri Malone, who has volunteered for the program for 27 years.
Teenagers 13 to 17 get $50 worth of gift cards to stores and restaurants and one gift like cologne or a blanket, Malone said.
“We want to give them what they want,” she said. “What they see on TV and what their friends get.”
The Blue Santa Store allows the parents to go home, wrap the gifts and give them to their children however they choose to, Hogan said. The child will never know where the gifts came from, he said.
“The kids feel good and so do the parents,” Hogan said.
Reiko Whitlow shopped at the Santa store to provide presents for six children.
“I’m definitely appreciative,” Whitlow said.
The program shows the celebration of the season, she said, adding that people give their time, money and hearts to ensure residents who are struggling, whether they’ve gone through a tragedy or are otherwise unable to purchase gifts, are able to provide for their children.
Police help protect residents every day and give even more during the holiday season, Whitlow said.
“It shows a sense of community,” she said.
Jennifer Fields works at the Lake Jackson Recreation Center and has volunteered for Blue Santa for about 15 years, she said. She collects toys for city employees who need the help, Fields said.
“You just never know,” she said.
It’s great to see the smiles on parents’ faces when they see the things in the store that their kids might want, Fields said.
“That’s what makes me keep coming back and enjoying what I do,” she said. “I love to see people happy.”
