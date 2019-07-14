CLUTE — A long line of cars with eager residents inside lined up for free food and school supplies at Hope for Tomorrow’s Fun-N-Sun event.
Those who ventured from their cars Saturday also received entertainment including a bouncy house, a clown blowing balloon animals and everyone had the option of eating grilled hot dogs.
Hope for Tomorrow helps give back to low-income families who need help, pantry founder and director Jude Roberson said.
The considerable number of people waiting for food and cars in the street around True Honor Baptist Church is something Roberson has gotten used to.
“It is a lot of people due to the fact that they know that they can be well taken care of in this community,” she said. “If they have kids, I take care of their kids. I give them school supplies.”
She also has several churches that come by to pick up food for members of their congregation, Roberson said.
Providing free food and school supplies takes a large and dedicated group of volunteers to assist her and she’s grateful for the support, Roberson said.
“They come and help me get everything off this truck that’s needed,” she said. “I make sure I take care of them.”
Lisa Williams, a volunteer with the group Ladies of Destiny, was under a tent Saturday morning handing out free notebooks, paper, glue, rulers, pens and pencils for needy families.
This event helps fill a void in the community, and it is helpful, Williams said.
“It is great for the community and for our kids,” she said. “I just love doing it. We love helping.”
It is critical to help out low-income families when possible because not everyone can afford to go to the grocery store, volunteer Sharon Glass said.
This is a chance for children to get some greatly needed assistance as the school year approaches, Glass said.
They look forward to this,” she said. “Every little bit helps.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.