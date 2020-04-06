A Brazosport ISD Child Nutrition employee tested positive for COVID-19, but district officials ensure anyone who picked up food from their site is at a low risk of contracting the virus.
The employee helped with food preparation and curbside delivery at T.W. Ogg Elementary, Superintendent Danny Massey said. The 15 staff members who worked with the infected employee will self-quarantine for 14 days, he said.
The district learned of the positive test result Saturday.
All of the employees involved in food distribution wear protective equipment, Massey said.
“The employees wear gloves and masks,” he said.
The curbside pickup sites and the meal buses are thoroughly cleaned each day, Massey said.
“We’re serving approximately 25,000 meals a week,” Massey said. “After the sites close, they are properly disinfected each afternoon.”
Anyone who picked up a meal at T.W. Ogg is low risk and not required to quarantine, the district said and Brazoria County Health Department confirmed.
“It is not a requirement for the individuals picking up meals to self-quarantine, but they can if they want,” Massey said.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta agrees with the health department’s consultation, he said. However, if anyone who picked up meals at T.W. Ogg begins to exhibit signs of possible infection, they are to self-quarantine, Sebesta said.
“If someone begins to develop symptoms they should call their healthcare provider and stay at home,” Sebesta said.
Brazosport ISD will move Ogg’s meal pickup to a different location, but continue to provide food there.
“In an abundance of caution the curbside meal pickup will be moved from Ogg to Clute Intermediate,” Massey said. “Now we will have a Meals on the Move bus stop at T.W. Ogg for the people that are used to picking up their meals there.”
The Meals on the Move Bus will add a stop beginning from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. Monday at T.W. Ogg. Clute Intermediate School is at 421 E. Main St. Pickup there will begin from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
A full list of bus stops and times can be found at brazosportisd.net.
Walk-a-thon taking donations
The annual Good Friday Walk-A-Thon has been canceled, but the organization is still accepting donations, organizer Lizz Bates said.
The event was planned for Friday, with proceeds shared by 14 local nonprofits including the Brazoria County Red Cross, Brazoria-Matagorda Cancer Society and the Hope for Tomorrow Food Pantry, Bates said.
“Although we can’t walk, we’re still holding the fundraiser,” Bates said. “No donation is too small. We need them now more than ever. Last year we raised over $5,000 for our organizations.”
To donate, call Bates at 281-844-1115 or 979-997-2875.
