ANGLETON — The man convicted in the murder of Michael “Mikey” Holmes in 2017 could be out of prison in as little as six months.
A Brazoria County jury didn’t take long to decide that Avris Ramon Daggs Jr. will serve a five-year prison sentence for his role in the murder of Holmes.
Jurors deliberated for about 15 minutes before returning to the courtroom to announce their decision during the punishment phase of Daggs’ trial Thursday.
“I always respect the jury’s verdict,” District Attorney Jeri Yenne said. “And these decisions are tough. The one thing we do that I’m always proud of is we still try tough cases. The reason plea negotiations exist is because you never know what’s going to happen in the courtroom. ... We’re not going to stand down on the remaining individuals (charged in the case). We knew this was a tough case and we wanted some accountability.”
Yenne said she is grateful for the murder conviction and respects the sentence he was given.
Defense attorney Mike Diaz said he was relieved that his client received the minimum sentence for the murder conviction.
Prosecutors presented evidence Daggs and three others attempted to rob a Clute apartment complex July 21, 2017, which resulted in Holmes being fatally shot six times.
Defense counsel for Daggs argued that the Clute Police Department conducted a flawed investigation which didn’t prove Daggs was ever at the apartment.
Because Daggs has been in the Brazoria County Jail for the last two years awaiting trial, his served time will contribute to the five-year sentence, attorneys said.
Jevon Stone pleaded guilty to murder in November and is currently serving a 30-year sentence.
Messiah King is charged with murder and currently awaiting trial; Jordan Pena is charged with aggravated robbery and is also awaiting trial.
Just think...…….in six months he can go back to his criminal ways!
