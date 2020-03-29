SWEENY — As a Sweeny resident since birth, Kelly Park has always strived to assist and better her community.
As interim and now permanent Chief Executive Officer for Sweeny Community Hospital, she is driven to help her beloved hometown during some its most trying times.
Formerly the chief nursing officer, Park became the hospital’s interim CEO when Scott Briner resigned in August after two years in the position. Briner started his own consulting business and worked with the staff to make his departure a smooth process, officials said.
As she was promoted, Park was thrust into an unprecedented pandemic. She plans to support the community she loves through the fear and uncertainty that comes with the spread of COVID-19.
“The health crisis came right after I was given the permanent position,” Park said. “This is a very stressful time for my team and my goal is to keep them. We are Sweeny strong and we will persevere together, taking care of each other and our community.”
Once the crisis eventually ends, Park plans to make the new hospital building the best it can be, she said.
“We will focus as a team to get the new hospital built and expand some specialty areas,” Park said. “I plan to work side-by-side with the board of directors and my amazing team at Sweeny to continue the growth in our little hospital with a big heart.”
Sweeny Hospital Board of Directors Chairman P.T. Brunner has developed a great professional and personal relationship with Park, he said. She is ready to help the hospital expand for the betterment of Sweeny, Brunner said.
“One of Kelly’s greatest strengths is that she has true compassion for our patients and her fellow coworkers,” Brunner said. “With Kelly’s extensive clinical and leadership experience, we are looking forward to an amazing future for both the patients we serve and our staff.”
When given the full-time nod, Park said she was overcome with joy.
“I was so very happy to be named the permanent CEO,” she said. “I have worked hard with my education to get to this level.”
Her husband, Cliff, and her two sons, Jeffrey and Wade, were and always have been her biggest supporters, Park said. She attributes her success to her family and her friends, Park said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.