ANGLETON — Since losing her son in 2016, Kailey Holian honors his memory by helping kids like him and their families.
Weston, who was 7 when he died, was nonverbal and had autism, Kailey Holian said. He made her extremely passionate about autism and encouraging understanding.
“What we saw in Weston was a huge amount of possibility,” she said.
Now she hopes to see that possibility come to life in other kids with autism or any type of disability.
Kailey Holian serves as public relations and marketing director for Gulf Coast Auto Park where her father, Mark Holian, is the general manager. The management and owners of the dealerships are extremely supportive of their mission to support special needs children.
During April, which is Autism Awareness Month, the group of dealerships is donating $20 to Brazoria County Association for Children with Handicaps, or BACH, from every vehicle sold.
BACH has postponed or canceled two of its biggest events and fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes the Barn Bash fundraiser for the supporters, which the Holians chair and organize.
BACH is also losing government funding during the pandemic because they can’t do their regular in-person therapy sessions, so this funding mechanism is extremely important, said Ashlee Beagnyam, who is a BACH clinic director and development coordinator.
“It’s almost like excitement and relief and gratitude, all mixed in one,” she said of Gulf Coast’s donations. “We rely on those funds because we still have to meet our payroll, but we also have expenses.”
BACH is a nonprofit organization which still needs to support its staff and children, who might need equipment and extra support since their routines and in-person therapies have been interrupted, Beagnyam said. They always rely on community support, especially now, she said.
The support BACH provides families is “crucial” and “absolutely critical,” the Holians said.
BACH provides specialized therapy, which makes all the difference for children with special needs, Mark Holian said. If a family can’t afford specialists, BACH offers services they can afford, he said.
Outside help makes all the difference, he said, referring to the teachers who were a tremendous help for Weston.
Although she had plenty of family support, Kailey Holian still felt lost when Weston was diagnosed with autism, she said. It wasn’t until after his death that she found out BACH can provide the “guidebook” parents need, she said.
The donations to BACH will help the organization provide services to families, but it is also an opportunity for Kailey Holian to educate others about autism, she said.
Every child with autism is different, Beagnyam said.
They don’t need to be changed, but understood, Kailey Holian said.
Considering the economic downturn amid the pandemic, Gulf Coast Auto might extend the donations beyond April. It is also possible to donate directly to BACH on the Gulf Coast Auto Park Facebook page.
Beagnyam has worked in other communities and has never seen a giving spirit like that in Brazoria County, she said.
“We’re grateful to have a community that is wanting to help,” Beagnyam said. “They don’t just sell cars, they do a whole lot more.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.