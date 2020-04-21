BAY CITY
2 dead in crash
Two Bay City men when their car flipped multiple times off a road and they were thrown from their vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Justin Vasquez, 19, and Gregory Ruddick Jr., 22, were traveling south in a 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse about 12:45 p.m. Sunday on Stone Road when the driver traveled into the northbound lane and subsequently overturned several times before stopping in a ditch, a news release states.
“We do not know who was the driver at this time, but neither of them were wearing seat belts,” DPS Sergeant Stephen Woodard said. “We are waiting for the autopsy report or maybe a witness who saw them driving.”
Preliminary evidence shows no sign of drug or alcohol use on the two men, but the road was wet when they lost control of the vehicle, Woodard said.
“They were on a regular two-way road where the speed limit was 35 miles per hour,” Woodard said. “We haven’t determined how fast they were going, but they tried to overcorrect before they flipped.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.