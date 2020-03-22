Freeport Mayor Brooks Bass and his wife went to New York City for a vacation March 6 through 12, and are isolating themselves at home through March 26 as a precaution, Bass said Saturday.
The decision comes based on advice from their primary care doctor because of any potential contact they had with the virus while in New York, Bass said.
Neither Brooks nor his wife is showing symptoms of COVID-19, but they want to protect Bass’ elderly parents, who live nearby, as well as anybody in the community, he said. Because neither is showing symptoms, they will not be tested, and this way those tests can be administered to those who really need them, Bass said.
Even while distanced from the community, Bass is proud of how Freeport city employees are handling the crisis and continuing to find work within the city, and how the hospital administration and everyday workers at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport — for which he is the board president — have been representing themselves for the benefit of the community, he said.
Bass and his wife are both practicing social distancing and supporting the community by ordering take-out and Waitr services, Bass said. Their son, who is home from college, is staying with another family member, Bass said.
“I have a newfound appreciation for ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ one of my wife’s favorite movies,” he said.
District 25 runoff election rescheduled
The two Republicans seeking the Texas House District 25 nomination have more time to campaign for it after Gov. Greg Abbott delayed their runoff election until July 14. It had been scheduled for May 26.
Both Ro’vin Garrett and Cody Vasut, the top two finishers in the March 3 primary, have postponed planned campaign events.
“My fundraiser scheduled for March 31 will be rescheduled to a later date,” Garrett said. “We’ll let our friends and family know as soon as we have a set date that everyone can safely attend.”
Vasut is adjusting to the situation, he said.
“We’re going to schedule our fundraiser and we’ll just take it by ear,” he said. “We’re staying vigilant for the best of our community.”
Center extends closure
The Center for the Arts and Sciences has extended its closure of public spaces through April 3. The Brazosport Museum of Natural Science and the Brazosport Art League will remain closed until 10 a.m. April 4, according to a news release.
Center programs scheduled during that time, including Teen Studio Time and Watercolor Paint-n-Sip art classes, will not take place as scheduled. Planetarium shows are canceled until April 7.
Executive Director Wes Copeland confirmed the closure via email Saturday.
