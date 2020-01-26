James “Jim” Hinton was loved by a lot of people, and he will be missed by a lot of people.
Hinton passed away Jan. 11 from Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 77.
Her husband had been showing signs of Alzheimer’s, and after putting it off, he was tested for it after they moved back to Texas from Arizona in 2017, Sue Hinton said.
“I just can’t stress how important the Alzheimer’s Association is,” she said. “People need to look into it and fully understand it because it is a terrible, terrible disease.”
About a month before he died, Hinton would walk around the home he shared with his wife and bang on the wall, saying, “I don’t want to live like this,” Sue recalled.
“There’s nothing you can do for him, but when you hear him say that, it can’t help but affect you,” she said. “They’re not the same person and they know they’re not the same person — and he did not want to live like that anymore.”
On Jan. 2, Sue and a neighbor took Hinton to the hospital after he was unable to stand, Sue said.
“He never came out of the hospital,” she said.
The Hintons were married for 57 years, with two children, 12 grandchildren, one deceased, and nine great-grandchildren, Sue said. Jim loved his family, and coached soccer for more than one of their grandchildren, she said.
“He was really a good family man,” said Jack Argo, who was Chief Hinton’s Lieutenant at the Clute Police Department in the mid-1970s.
Family and law enforcement were two of the most important things to Hinton, but law enforcement might be the one he is best known for.
Jim Hinton began his law enforcement career in California in the 1960s before the couple moved to Texas in 1971, Sue Hinton said. He then worked for the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Department before leaving law enforcement to work at Dow Chemical Co., but decided he really wanted to return to law enforcement, she said. Jim worked as the chief of police for Clute before transferring to the same position in Lake Jackson, and then he returned to the Sheriff’s office to work as a Chief Deputy. When he left the Sheriff’s office, he returned to Dow but this time as an investigator.
“That’s when he received his special Texas Ranger certification and badge so he could do his own investigating,” Sue Hinton said. “He also went to the national FBI Academy.”
“He was a smart man, the smartest police chief I’ve known, and I’ve known five police chiefs,” said Robert Turner, who worked with Hinton at the Lake Jackson Police Department.
Smart as Hinton was, he was not afraid of hiring anybody who was smarter than him, Turner said.
“He wanted the best people that he could get and that’s what he typically did,” Turner said.
P.C. Miller, who took over as the Lake Jackson Police Chief after Hinton left, remembers him as an excellent administrator with strong organizational skills that went a long way toward making improvements in the department.
Hinton was the chief of police in Lake Jackson for only three years, and many of the programs he integrated only started to pay off after he left, Miller said.
“He was kind of a man ahead of his time,” said John Blankenship, who Hinton hired as a patrol officer when he was Clute’s chief of police. “He was very progressive in handling cases. He was very thorough in his investigation of offenses, and went the extra mile to try to make sure the case was thoroughly investigated.”
Hinton expected a lot of his officers, but would “get right in there and work with everyone,” Blankenship recalled. “He was one of those true public servants where he believed in taking care of the public, and all the officers that worked for him had a lot of respect for him.”
“He was a good police chief,” Miller said. “I don’t know how to better say it than that.”
