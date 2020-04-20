What was it like for the family of a Texas Department of Corrections guard who lived on one of the prison farms in Brazoria County back in the 1920s and 1930s?
Martin Seay not only remembered his own years living there as a child, but after he visited the Ramsey Unit in 1982, wrote those memories down so others could experience them as well.
His recollections are among several in the files of the Texas Prison Museum in Huntsville, each of them unique in the experiences it relates, helping provide a more complete picture of the prison system’s operations as they affected the families of those who were employed there.
Seay was amazed at the many differences he found on his visit 50 or more years after having grown up on one of the prison farms in Brazoria County.
Things were so different, in fact, that he had difficulty recognizing landmarks that had once been a part of his daily life.
The units had not only been moved, he wrote, but some, such as the Number Four Camp, where his family first lived at Ramsey were no longer there at all.
No changes could erase Seay’s memories of moving to Ramsey in 1925, when he was 9 years old, though. That came when his father, Ed Seay, had taken up his new duties as assistant manager of what was then known as Ramsey’s Number Four Camp.
The elder Seay, who had owned and operated a café in Madisonville, had arrived first, leaving his wife and children to join him later.
After about two years of employment there, Seay’s father was promoted to assume the duties formerly performed by H.J. Jackson, who had resigned.
This was the more prestigious post of assistant manager of the Number One Camp at Ramsey’s headquarters.
The boy and his mother had previously made several trips between Madisonville, where they lived, and the Ramsey Unit, Seay wrote, noting that they traveled by either train or car.
On one occasion, he said, they took the train from Madisonville to Navasota to Houston and then to Sugar Land. The final leg of their journey was made aboard the Sugar Land Express, a train the inmates called “Shorty George,” as it usually consisted of only a steam engine and a combination passenger- and baggage-car.
On another occasion, Seay and his mother traveled by train from Houston to Chenango, where they were met by a trusty aboard a wagon pulled by a team of mules.
On that occasion, he wrote this form of transportation was necessary because Chenango Road, which led to Ramsey, was too muddy for their car, a 1924 Ford Model-T, to navigate.
He remembered that when they chose to drive, however, it was necessary for them to leave Madisonville by 4 a.m. in order to reach the Ramsey Number 4 Camp before dark.
For an 11-year-old boy, life on the Ramsey farm at that time was “fun and full of new experiences,” he wrote.
He particularly remembered that he had a pony to ride, and was able to accompany his father when the elder Seay went out on horseback to check farming operations.
As a boy, he said, he was often lonely for other children during the long summer days, but during the school year often invited friends from his grade, particularly remembering that Billy Patterson and Bruce Giesecke, were among those who came to visit him.
One of the distractions he remembered from this time was the use of two goats that he hooked to a wagon that had been built to scale, to resemble a miniature farm wagon.
The goats “would pull the wagon, but they never did like to work,” he said.
He noted that his parents had some problems in just getting him to school during those years. The Ramsey Number 4 Camp was located in Brazoria County‘s largest school district, he said, but with the exception of prison employees, all of that district’s residents were black.
This was an era of racial segregation, so Seay couldn’t attend the one-room school on Chenango Lane, which was the site for educating about a dozen black children who lived in the area.
Because of the district’s size and its few students, Seay remembered, the school board “had plenty of money.”
He remembered that they had paid his mother $50 per month to take him to school in Angleton, and added, “She earned every penny of it.”
The school term coincided with Brazoria County’s rainy season – and it seemed to have been a lot wetter back in the 1920s and 1930s than it is today, he remembered.
As a result, Mrs. Seay rented a room in an Angleton home, and she and her son lived there during the week, returning to their home at the prison farm after school let out on Friday afternoons.
Depending on the condition of the mud on Chenango Lane, they would then return to Angleton on either Sunday afternoon or early Monday, so he could attend school.
Even after so many years, Seay remembered the trip all too well. The first step was for a trusty to attach a pair of good, fast mules to the car’s front axle. This trusty would then mount the near (left) side mule, and the team would trot along at a good clip in places where the road was hard. When they hit a boggy stretch, though, the animals had to pull hard to get the car through the mud.
After Seay’s father was transferred to the Number 1 Camp at Ramsey, the family used a railroad motorcar for the trip to Anchor, where they would have left their Ford car at times when the road between there and Ramsey was muddy, Seay remembered.
The railroad motorcar was old, and didn’t always operate, however, so when it was not working, Seay and his mother would ride in a farm wagon down Bonney Lane to the Turner Ranch, where they had left their vehicle.
Describing his memories of the motorcar ride to Anchor as “frightening,” Seay explained that the track was on a six- to eight-foot grade, and had deep ditches on each side.
“Sitting on this open motorcar, scooting along at about thirty miles per hour was like riding something wild,” he said. In addition, the track was uneven, which caused the car to wobble.
He remembered expecting that at any minute, the car might jump the track, but it never did. Even so, the scariest parts of the trip were the three or four crossings of Oyster Creek on the route between the Number 1 Camp and Anchor.
“The bridges had no guardrails, and looking down into the creek, it seemed to be about twice as deep as it really was,” he remembered.
Next week: Memories of former prison inmates.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.