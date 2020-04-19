A room of 100 kids might not seem a germ-free environment, but childcare centers are cleaning around the clock to keep their kids and employees safe.
Although parents might be concerned about sending their children to daycare, Brazoria County facilities that have remained open during the novel coronavirus crisis all have very strict ordinances on safety and cleanliness.
“No one is allowed in the building except for the employees and the children and that is a state regulation,” said Carmen Read, director for Memorial Child Care Center in Freeport, which caters to low-income households. “We don’t even let our food delivery people come inside. We also take the temperature of every child, and if it’s above 100.4 degrees, we can’t let them stay.”
Along with the rigorous state regulations put in place, the child-care centers have a thorough cleaning process.
“We clean the building in the evenings and we clean all day,” Read said. “We wash the toys and make sure the bathrooms and classrooms are mopped and everything is wiped down. We also wash the mats and baby beds.”
Imagination Station, a child-care center in Angleton, has seen a decrease in the number of enrolled kids since the pandemic started.
“Daily right now we carry between 20 and 30 kids, and before this happened we had over 100 students per day,” owner and director Crystal Martinez said.
Although numbers might be down, many child-care centers will not close because they feel a sense of responsibility toward their community, said Jessica De La Garza, owner of Kool Kidz in Lake Jackson.
“When this first started, parents would come to me daily and ask if we were closing and I could just see the fear in their face,” De La Garza said. “As long as we are not forced to close, we will not close.”
Dropping off children at daycare is a common routine for many families, and De La Garza wants to help maintain a sense of normalcy.
“We haven’t changed anything. We’re trying to keep things as normal as possible,” she said. “The kids are still learning, we’re still doing crafts every day. It’s important for the kids because when the kids who are gone come back, it’ll keep them grounded.”
At Memorial Child Care Center, all the employees supported the decision to stay open, Read said.
“I relied on my employees to make my final decision on whether or not we would stay open,” she said. “We talked about the risks and the changes we had to make and they have understood. They’re working double-time to keep up.”
Although the centers are doing everything they can to keep clean and following state regulations, there will always be concerns, Martinez said.
“Of course safety is a huge concern because you don’t know where the child has been outside of the facility,” she said. “Some of the parents work in healthcare or at the plants and they’re around a lot of people.”
Daycares often are independent businesses, and they are suffering like other local small business owners.
“There is a huge financial aspect that a lot of people don’t see,” De La Garza said. “Payroll is one of our biggest expenses. It’s hurting a lot of centers because they’re having to cut people and lay off their staff. I would not take a paycheck so that we can pay our staff.”
Along with Kool Kidz, Imagination Station and Memorial Child Care, local childcare centers are in need of cleaning supplies such as disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.
