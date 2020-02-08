LJ to host workshop on Alden subdivision plan
Lake Jackson’s council, planning commission and development corporation members and the Alden subdivision developers will meet again Monday to go over the proposed planned unit development for the land. The PUD would set different guidelines for the almost 1,000 acres than the rest of the city.
The meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall, 25 Oak Drive, is open to the public. However, there will be multiple public hearings for residents to share concerns and ask questions, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
The first is March 3 and there will be another March 16, he said.
In the meantime, staff is working on a presentation regarding drainage in that property and surrounding areas, Yenne said. That will be presented Monday and will likely go online so the public can see it, he said.
That presentation will use facts and figures to combat rumors and innuendo, Yenne said.
Ministry alliance to get active shooter guidance
The Angleton Police Department’s Public Safety Ministry Alliance will host its first meeting of the year with emphasis on active shooter protocol.
“We are very excited to kick off this year’s meeting at Triumph Church (1280 Hospital Drive) on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 11:30 a.m.,” Administrative Coordinator Liz Barr said in an email.
Discussion will center on the church shooting in White Settlement and what to do in case of a dangerous situation, Barr said.
The alliance typically hosts one meeting a month with faith leaders in the community and officers from Angleton. The goal is to improve communication and hear concerns of the community, Police Chief Brad Ausmus said.
Those wanting more information can email ebarr@angletonpd.net.
Bond, charter measures approved for LJ ballot
Lake Jackson residents will have numerous items on their May ballots after City Council voted to have voters decide about $29.4 million worth of debt and whether to lower the age to run for City Council from 21 to 18, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
Council accepted the second reading of the ordinance to place the bond propositions on the ballot at its Monday meeting, Yenne said.
Those propositions include $9.2 million to expand City Hall; $3.5 million toward an animal control facility; $2.3 million toward the police station renovation and expansion; $300,000 to replace the library flooring; $2.6 million for street and drainage improvements on Pin Oak, North Shady Oaks, Forest Oaks and ADA ramp replacements; and $11.5 million of street and drainage improvements near Moss, Chestnut and Wisteria street and Palm Lane.
Lowering the age for City Council members is in the form of a charter amendment.
Also on the May ballot will be races for mayor and council positions 2 and 4.
