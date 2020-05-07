DANBURY — Although the city of Danbury is small, it has a big heart, Danbury ISD Education Foundation President Celia Lewis said. The result is it can put together a big parade.
More than 75 community members banded together to form a parade Saturday for Danbury High School’s graduating seniors, who are missing the traditional end to their high school careers because of coronavirus restrictions.
About 50 cars drove through Danbury to each of the 60 seniors at Danbury High School to deliver them a yard sign and goodie bag from the education foundation.
“We started planning it around three weeks ago,” Lewis said. “We met as a foundation through online meetings and worked out details, then we reached out to all the senior parents and let them know.”
The education foundation worked closely with all the seniors’ parents to determine a date and time where everyone would be home.
“We created a private Facebook page where we added the parents,” Lewis said. “From there we had them reach out to other people and businesses willing to participate.”
Lewis, other foundation representatives and community members wanted to bring some positivity to the disappearing school year.
“With everything happening with the virus, our seniors didn’t get the ending they wanted for high school,” Lewis said. “We wanted to spread a little bit of happiness during this tough time. They deserve to feel loved and supported.”
Senior Maddison Vrazel expressed appreciation for the gift from the foundation.
“It was really sweet of the foundation to put it on; it was really thoughtful,” she said. “The fact that they put it together on such short notice was really nice of them, and it made all the seniors feel really special.”
Although connecting with all the parents was a big task, they wanted it to remain a secret for the students.
“I thought the idea was wonderful and it was a kind gesture for the kids,” Maddison’s mom Isabella Vrazel, said. “I told her we were going to have dinner with her boyfriend so that was the cover up to get her outside.”
Although the foundation wasn’t sure how many people would show, they were surprised when the cars kept lining up.
“We knew we would have all the seniors and we would be able to surprise them, but we didn’t know the community would come out in full force like it did,” foundation Marketing Director Jessica Jones said. “We tried to get the word out to everyone in Danbury.”
The education foundation recruited a few Danbury High School band members to play the fight song as they were approaching the seniors’ houses.
“We had two band members in the back of each of the five trucks in the front,” Jones said. “They’re going to be loud so the seniors can hear us coming.”
As well as surprising all the seniors, the Danbury ISD administration came to the top 10 seniors’ houses with a yard sign and gave a short speech.
“For the top 10 they didn’t do a parade, but they had school administrators come to each person’s house and they congratulated us on our accomplishment,” said Maddison, who is No. 6 in her graduating class. “They took a video and some pictures and it was really sweet.”
