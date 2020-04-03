Wash your hands and minimize your contact with people, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta urged as Brazoria County announced another 14 people who contracted COVID-19.
With 123 county residents infected, the virus is spreading rapidly and the judge remains hopeful residents will get the message, he said.
“People need to get better about distancing, that’s just the facts,” Sebesta said. “I’m practicing what I’m preaching.”
Sebesta and his team are conducting a Facebook Live conference at 10 a.m. today. He plans to update the county on recommendations, he said.
“We are going over where we are at and just to reaffirm facts of distancing folks should know,” Sebesta said.
None of the 14 people confirmed to have the disease Thursday are hospitalized, according to a news release.
A Pearland woman in her 30s, a Pearland man in her 70s, an Angleton woman in her 70s, and a Pearland woman in her 40s were not contracted via travel.
A Clute woman in her 50s and a Rosharon man in his 20s were travel-related.
Two Pearland men in their 40s, a Rosharon woman in her 50s, a Manvel man in his 50s, two Pearland women in their 30s, an Alvin man and woman in their 30s were still under investigation, according to the press release.
Pearland, which has about a third of the county’s population, tops the total count with 49 people with the virus. Rosharon is next with 20 cases.
For the third consecutive day, the county announced five people had recovered and been released from self-isolation. That brings the total number recovered in the county to 20 of the 123 cases.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
In accordance with recommendations, jury duty is canceled through May 25, Sebesta said.
Sweeny ISD delays elections
The school district in ensuring necessary funding and will not have to make up school days taken off for the novel coronavirus pandemic, its superintendent said.
During a virtual special meeting Thursday afternoon, the Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees approved resolutions deemed essential for the district to protect against the COVID-19.
They approved delaying the school board election until November, aligning with the rest of the county’s municipal elections.
“We are in uncertain times so we get to what we have to do,” Board President Earl Mathis said.
Board member Connie McAda said her campaign signs will be picked up and saved for the November elections.
Superintendent Tory Hill will request emergency funds, he said.
The district is still continuing business operations and construction, Hill said. He remains optimistic that Sweeny seniors will be able to see their graduation.
“We are hopeful to come back May 4 but we are planned going forward,” Hill said. “The district will receive funding and won’t be required to make up those days.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.