CLUTE — A warrant has been issued by Clute police for a 24-year-old man who is suspected by police to have shot and seriously wounded a man near a Clute apartment complex Friday night.
Police are searching for Peter Lavallias, Police Chief James Fitch said.
Police received a call about the shooting in the 200 block of Hackberry Street at 7:56 p.m., Fitch said. They found a 28-year-old man from Clute had been shot once, he said.
The man went by medical helicopter to CHI St. Luke’s Health in Houston with serious injuries, Fitch said.
The wounded man was in stable condition in ICU and his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening Saturday afternoon, Fitch said.
A warrant is out for Lavallias but he had not been arrested Saturday afternoon, Fitch said.
This was not a random shooting and it is believed the suspected shooter knew the man who was shot, Finch said.
A warrant is out for Lavallias but he had not been arrested Saturday afternooon, Fitch said.
Lavallias is not believed to be a larger threat to the public, Fitch said.
There is currently a $100,000 bond on the warrant for Lavallias, Fitch said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.