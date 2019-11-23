CLUTE — High school is hard, but Brazoswood Student Council is doing its part to show students their mental health matters and they can support each other through their struggles.
This is the third year student council members have had a Mental Health Awareness Week. They have events each day, such as lunchtime yoga in the gym, to help relax students.
High school is a time when students can experience depression and anxiety, and those can lead to suicide, junior Taleah French said.
“We didn’t want our high school to be a place where people didn’t want to come,” French said. “School can be a happy place.”
Student council organized to have counselors at lunch Monday, junior Aubree Smith said. With music playing in the background, this gave students a chance to talk to the counselors about anything they might have concerns about, she said.
Other activities included “coloring away stress,” making stress balls and creating a giving tree out of painted handprints to let students know they are all in it together, Smith said.
“High school is a stressful place,” junior Yousef Elyoussef said.
During each of the three mental health awareness weeks, they’ve seen more success and relaxation each year, Elyoussef said.
The first year they did yoga in the gym during lunch, Elyoussef said he thought no one would show up. Now, people pile in to participate, he said.
“It’s nice to see people come together against this issue that’s become very prominent,” Elyoussef said.
Student council will continue to have relaxing events throughout the school year, he said, adding they hope to get therapy dogs to visit Brazoswood at some point.
