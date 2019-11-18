The local district of the AARP Foundation is in need of volunteers this year to help out with its upcoming Tax-Aide program, which offers free in-person preparation and assistance each year to individuals and families who need to file their taxes. The foundation cannot do taxes on farm or foreign income, rental income, or businesses with employees; otherwise, there are no restrictions on age or income.
The program will run from Feb. 3 to April 15 at the Freeport, Brazoria, Angleton and Lake Jackson libraries, where client facilitators will greet people and check their paperwork to make sure they have everything before handing them off to a tax counselor, who will sit down with them to prepare the taxes for filing.
The district is looking for volunteers to be counselors who will help prepare income tax returns, said Georgia Monnerat, publicity chairman for District 9. “We’re looking for people who feel comfortable with computers, who want to help other people and who are willing to train,” she said.
Training is done by the AARP Foundation in cooperation with the IRS, and consists of five days in Webster, where trainees will learn “current tax law as well as the procedures of conducting interviews and completing the taxes,” said Marty Cornell, who has been part of the program for the past 15 years. The training will also include instruction on the computer software, Monnerat said.
Volunteers will be driven to and from Webster in a car pool with experienced, returning counselors, which will give trainees a chance to get to know everyone and ask questions, Monnerat said.
Helping other people do their taxes sounds intimidating, but new volunteers don’t need to be terrified of making mistakes, Monnerat said. “Our system requires a quality review by a second person,” Cornell said. Each return is reviewed by a more experienced counselor before filing, which can be done electronically.
Volunteers are also needed to be client facilitators for the Tuesday sessions at the Brazoria Library, and will go through a couple hours’ review of procedures, policies and ethics as a form of training, Cornell said.
Call Georgia Monnerat at 979-341-9322 if you are interested in volunteering.
