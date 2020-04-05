Multiple Houston METRO employees tested positive for COVID-19, but as Brazoria County residents still depend on Gulf Coast Center’s Connect Transit, the local bus system remains safe to ride, employees said.
No Connect Transit workers have reported any positive tests for COVID-19, Brazoria County officials confirmed. The system is well-supported financially and in planning to manage the crises as needed, officials said.
The federal government and the Federal Transit Administration will provide stimulus funds in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, said Goodman Corporation President Barry Goodman, who is managing project updates for Connect Transit and the Gulf Coast Center.
“This is a bill that could put $25 billion dollars into public transportation,” Goodman said.
The funds would bolster the efforts of Connect Transit to enhance the safety of operators and passengers.
“The money would be put directly into any COVID-19 efforts and needs ... This is 100 percent federal, with no local resources,” he said.
The transit system is as clean as it can be right now, given that it does not connect with the Houston Metropolitan area, Lake Jackson Assistant City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
“We have not talked to our transit operators, as there haven’t been any issues,” Mundo said. “I know that our transit operators work hard to keep the vehicles clean and safe.”
Throughout southern Brazoria County, Connect Transit links residents to an array of locations in Angleton, Lake Jackson, and Clute.
“We luckily haven’t had any reports of cases connected to our transit system,” Mundo said. “At least, mostly, our system is regulated to Clute, Lake Jackson, Angleton and Freeport.”
The transit system is essential for anyone who needs transportation to get to a shopping for medical facilities, Mundo said.
“There’s one by Walmart, HEB, medical centers, including the hospital in Lake Jackson,” he said.
Angleton Resident Janice Watson is glad the transit system is available, as she knows some who need it to get to work, she said while shopping at Walmart.
“I know that some depend on it to make their own living,” Watson said. “I just hope they stay safe.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.