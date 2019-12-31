ANGLETON
Smithhart’s Texas Grill was overtaken by a sea of blue as the majority of the Angleton Police Department gathered to celebrate two of its finest officers Monday.
With 45 years of combined service, Angleton Police Department Reserve Officer JJ Landry and Assistant Chief Katherine Davis will leave the department this December.
Davis has been in law enforcement for 34 years and Landry has been a reserve officer for the last ten years. The two were surprised with a going-away party, filled with colleagues, barbecue and cake.
“I had no clue and I just knew I didn’t want a big going away, and yeah, that was a nice way to do it,” Davis said.
“They’re just such a great group of people, but I really didn’t know about all this,” Landry said.
Starting her career in 1985 at the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, then transferring to the Angleton Police Department just a year later, Davis said one of her biggest takeaways from the job is the importance of treating people with respect and kindness always, despite their background.
“It doesn’t matter how good or bad of a person you’re dealing with,” Davis said. “Because if you treat them how you want to be treated, you’ll get that back. ... I worked in investigations the majority of my career so that was important.”
While Davis said law enforcement has evolved throughout the years, she is proud to hold the title of the first female officer Angleton hired.
“I was so fortunate,” Davis said. “For many years, I was the only female.”
Thriving as an officer, Davis was given a chance to attend different leadership training such as the FBI Academy and the FEMA Advanced Emergency Management Academy in Maryland.
Serving as the City of Angleton’s emergency management coordinator since 2011, Davis will take her experience to a new role at Brazosport College within its police department’s emergency management and administration, she said.
“I made a point to have over 100 emergency management classes,” Davis said. “In this job, it’s important to work very hard because nothing is going to be given to you. Be prepared to work for everything that you earn.”
Davis said she’s proud of the work she’s done and she’s looking ahead to a new opportunity with the college.
Landry joined the department as a reserve officer in 2009 after going through a Citizens Patrol Association course in 2007. She then attended the police Academy where she earned her officer’s license and was brought on by the Angleton Police Department.
Since that time, she has worked as a bailiff in misdemeanor court, assisted with traffic during the county fair, sat with prisoners at the hospital, helped with market days and helped with 5k and 1k runs.
“I learned that when you wear the uniform, for any city or any community, you represent them and you should always do your best,” Landry said.
Though she doesn’t have set plans for the future, Landry said she’s excited for what lies ahead despite leaving behind so much.
“As far as people I’ve worked with, they’re the best. This is another chapter for me,” Landry said. “I’m going to continue to be a crossing guard, continue to be a bailiff, though I’ll be a volunteer bailiff, as far as anything else, who knows?”
“I’ve learned a lot and I’ve made lifelong friends and it was an honor and a privilege to be a part of the Angleton Police Department,” Landry said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.