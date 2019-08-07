Wish Lists Find Danbury teachers’ wish lists on Danbury ISD Education Foundation’s Facebook page at facebook.com/DanburyISDEducationFoundation/
DANBURY — A freshly decorated classroom is full of promise ahead of each new school year. With first days quickly approaching, teachers are busy readying their rooms with decor and supplies, though often at their own expense.
Danbury ISD Education Foundation President Celia Lewis said this year the foundation is asking teachers to create supply wish lists which the community can contribute to in an effort to help alleviate some teachers’ personal expenses.
“We are posting (the lists) for teachers because we have a lot of people in the community who want to donate to their kids’ teachers,” Lewis said. “Teachers spend a lot out of their own pockets. I think it’s a great movement and allows the whole community to come together to support teachers.”
The wish lists are posted to the Danbury Education Foundation’s Facebook page through a link to Amazon. From there, families can choose items and purchase them with a quick click, Lewis said.
“So this is the first year that the teachers are doing this. It started as a trend all over the country and it’s become a thing to share with various groups,” Lewis said.
She said teachers would often purchase items they needed but didn’t seek help from parents and the community.
“I don’t know if parents are aware of how much extra teachers spend just to make the classroom environment great for our kids,” Lewis said.
In addition to the wish lists, the Education Foundation will also gift new teachers some school supplies, a Danbury tumbler and a $50 gift card to Office Depot for additional supplies.
Lewis said about 20 teachers have added their lists to the Facebook page but more are expected.
“We’re hoping to get all those lists filled, and whatever we can do to help will be great,” Lewis said.
Mary Jeanne Hawkins, who teaches second grade at Danbury Elementary, said the wish lists are a way for parents and teachers to bond.
“I think sometimes people don’t realize what goes into getting the classroom ready,” she said.
She said her list consists of popsicle sticks, Play-doh and other things second graders like.
Fourth-grade math teacher Wendi Peavey said she has been surprised and overwhelmed with the support of the community.
“I didn’t even know this was a thing until I saw it on Facebook. My daughter helps me set up my classroom but it opened her eyes to see how much I spend and I’ve been a teacher all her life,” Peavey said.
Peavey said the Education Foundation has been a huge boost to the Danbury ISD staff by always asking how they can help and what they can do.
“It’s like Christmas for teachers, it really is,” Peavey added.
Among the things on Peavey’s wish list were flash cards, dry erase boards, pencils and place value charts.
She said she’s already received stickers in the mail, which was fun to receive.
“I usually spend hundreds of dollars out of pocket,” Peavey said. “This shows us that the community has faith in us and how much they appreciate what we do. I just want to say thank you to the parents that put this together and the Education Foundation. It really does help. There’s a lot of things I wouldn’t have been able to get if it hadn’t been for this idea.”
