LAKE JACKSON
Discover Lake Jackson, a digitally focused marketing campaign, is the first project exclusively created to drive tourism to the city, officials say.
The campaign is funded by the Hotel and Motel Occupancy Tax, Assistant City Manager Modesto Mundo said, and overseen by the Hotel Occupancy Tax Committee.
The project is intended to drive more money into that fund by getting people to come, explore and stay the night in Lake Jackson, Project Lead Stephanie Artman said.
“Lake Jackson has a lot of great things to offer and we’re really excited to expose that to folks who live here and beyond,” Artman said.
Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce has always worked on spotlighting tourism to the whole Brazosport area, but this campaign tightens the focus on Lake Jackson, Mundo said.
The city does a great job of providing activities and resources for the people who live there, but they’ve typically focused their marketing on why people should live in Lake Jackson, not visit for a day or longer, Lindsey Roznovsky Sanders said. Sanders is a Lake Jackson native who co-owns Kori, a marketing agency, and is a consultant for the project.
The campaign has already kicked off on social media, Sanders said, and they plan to launch the website, discover lakejackson.com, by late summer. The website’s landing page is already set up as they prepare for the full launch, she said.
The website will include a calendar of events in the city, a guide to restaurants and shopping and a feature page for each of the campaign’s partners, Sanders said.
Last week, Sanders, Mundo and a film crew went to area attractions including Sea Center Texas, the Wilderness Golf Course, Gulf Coast Bird Observatory and Staybridge Suites to film video footage that will be used for the website and online commercials. They used local models for the staged scenes, she said.
The campaign will rely heavily on social media users, influencers and bloggers to drive visitors to the city, Sanders said.
Anna Lehnhoff is from Lake Jackson and a student at the University of Texas. She is interning for Kori and helped set up the logistics of the commercial, including borrowing bicycles from CycleWorks for models to ride at Brazosport College, she said.
Everyone involved has been extremely helpful and it’s a clear symbiotic relationship since the campaign aims to bring in tourists that will bring more business to the city, Lehnhoff said.
“It speaks to the character of the community,” she said. “People are warm and friendly.”
Everyone involved has been enthusiastic and supportive, Artman said. That shows the spirit of Lake Jackson and will hopefully be portrayed through the project to attract visitors to experience it themselves, she said.
The Hotel Occupancy Tax Committee includes a representative from each beneficiary, including the city’s hotels, Lake Jackson Civic Center, The Center for the Arts and Sciences, Brazosport Area Chamber, Lake Jackson Historical Museum and community members at large.
The Hotel Occupancy Tax collects at a rate of 7 percent the cost of a hotel room, according to the city’s budget, Committee Chairman Drew Lindsey said.
With the addition of newer hotels in the city, the revenue is expected to go up, Lindsey said. Each beneficiary will continue to get the same funding, but the committee wanted to use some new revenue to market the city to tourists, he said. Once that campaign is complete, the committee will consider opening the funding to outside organizations that can drive more people to stay in Lake Jackson with events such as a softball tournament, Lindsey said.
Discover Lake Jackson is in its early stages, but the group is doing an excellent job so far, he said.
