Richwood OKs contract with Angleton for animal control
Richwood Police Chief Stephen Mayer recommended the City Council approve a contract with Angleton Animal Control to provide its services for $15,000 a year. The only service Angleton will not provide is picking up dead animals, Mayer said.
This is a “big win” for Richwood, since the expected cost of animal control services was about $35,000 to 40,000, Interim City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
Angleton City Council also approved the agreement at its latest meeting.
