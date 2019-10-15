OYSTER CREEK — After three years in the making, MEGlobal’s Oyster Creek site officials announced they are making fiber-grade, on-spec ethylene glycol as of Monday.
“We are extremely excited to be announcing our startup of the MEGlobal Oyster Creek site,” Public Affairs Manager Trish Thompson said.
The site’s groundbreaking was Aug. 8, 2016, and its inauguration came Sept. 9.
Monday marked the official startup of the plant, which has a nameplate capacity of 750,000 annual metric tons of ethylene glycol, according to a news release.
MEGlobal is a subsidiary of EQUATE Petrochemical Co. and the group’s first manufacturing facility in the United States, the release states. The subsidiary also represents the first time a Kuwait-based petrochemical company has invested in the U.S. Gulf Coast, EQUATE Senior Executive Abeer Al-Omar said.
MEGlobal began in 2004 as a joint venture of Dow Chemical Co. and Petrochemical Industries of Kuwait before it was acquired by EQUATE Petrochemical Co. in 2015, according to the company.
The “successful execution” of the project shows EQUATE’s ability to leverage its best-in-class practices across the globe, EQUATE President and CEO Ramesh Ramachandran said in the news release.
“From safety to schedule to cost control, the MEGlobal Oyster Creek Site epitomizes our commitment to operational excellence and efficiency in order to serve the growing customer need for EG across the globe,” he said in the release.
Through all of its milestones, the company and project remained ahead of schedule and under budget, Thompson said.
The team at MEGlobal worked “incredibly hard to achieve their goals,” she said, adding safety was a top priority.
The plant will produce monoethylene and diethylene glycol, which are used in polyester fibers, polyethylene terephthalate bottles and packing, antifreeze and coolants, paints, resins, deicing fluids, heat transfer fluids and construction materials, the release states.
MEGlobal Commercial Director Jim Ashworth said polyester products account for about 85 percent of the global use of monoethylene glycol. That goes into fibers in clothing and resin for making bottles, film and packaging, Ashworth said.
“It’s a great fabric and it has really revolutionized a lot of fabric and apparel around the world,” he said.
Another 10 percent goes toward making antifreeze and coolants and 5 percent toward industrial uses, including cement grinding and heat transfer fluids, according to the company. The need for ethylene glycol has grown steadily and most people use it daily, he said.
“If you got up this morning and you ate or drank something, if you put on some clothing and if you got in a car and drove on a highway, you’ve used ethylene glycol today,” Ashworth said.
The Oyster Creek plan will help meet the fast-growing demand for ethylene glycol, said Naser Al-Dousari, EQUATE executive vice president, in the release.
“It greatly enhances our global presence and falls under our continuous plans to maximize value as a leading ethylene glycol producer and supplier,” Al-Dousari said in the release.
The plant should contribute about $24 million per year to the local economy, the release states.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.