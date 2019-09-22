Freeport
Planning commission to consider plats
Freeport Planning and Zoning Commission will host public hearings and a proposal of amendments at its meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners will host a public hearing for plat lots and possible amendments to plats and maps. Residents will have a chance to openly comment on the plats, the meeting agenda states.
Members of the commission will also review and propose amendments concerning parking on Jones Road and Avenue A. They will propose not allowing street parking on parts of these roads, the agenda states.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Freeport council chambers at 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
View the full agenda at freeport.tx.us.
Velasco Drainage District
Officials to review parking lot plans
Velasco Drainage District supervisors will meet Tuesday at a regular meeting to review drainage plans for BASF parking expansion and the southwest corner of Shanks Road in Clute, the meeting agenda states.
The supervisors will also continue consideration of Hurricane Harvey litigation.
The meeting is at 2 p.m. at the boardroom of the district’s office at 915 Stratton Ridge Road in Clute.
View the full agenda at www.velascodrainagedistrict.com/.
