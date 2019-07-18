Lake Jackson
No known injuries in apartment fire
After suffering from smoke inhalation while responding to a fire at a Lake Jackson apartment complex, an officer from the Lake Jackson Police Department was transported to a nearby hospital for care and was later released, authorities said.
Lake Jackson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Carey Lankford said the officer didn’t sustain any serious injuries and was taken from the scene as a precaution.
Authorities investigating the incident said there are no other known injuries.
The fire originated in the offices of The Villages of Lake Jackson apartments, where it was extinguished before 10 p.m. Tuesday night, Lake Jackson Fire Chief Chris Harvey said. Residential buildings of the apartment complex were not affected, he said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the fire marshal will take some time to evaluate the incident, authorities said.
Firefighters from Clute, Lake Jackson, Brazoria, Jones Creek and Richwood all responded to help battle the blaze, Lankford previously told The Facts.
