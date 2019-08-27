ANGLETON — A Brazoria County jury convicted an Alvin man of murder and sentenced him to 70 years in prison, according to court documents.
Ediberto Antonio DeLeon, 30, is guilty of shooting and killing 27-year-old Raymond Echard of Alvin in December 2017, the jury decided Friday after about two hours of deliberation, court documents state.
The jury sentenced DeLeon to serve 70 years in prison with 634 days of time served Monday, awarding the credit since he has remained in jail since his Dec. 2, 2017 arrest, online records and court documents show.
DeLeon will be required to serve at least 30 years of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.
DeLeon pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge at the start of trial Aug. 20, according to court documents.
After midnight Dec. 1, 2017, DeLeon followed his common-law wife to a home in the 1200 block of West Talmadge Street in Alvin because he suspected her of having a romantic relationship there, he told investigators, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The woman, who invoked her spousal immunity and Fifth Amendment rights not to testify during the trial, according to trial documents, confirmed she and Echard had a romantic relationship, the affidavit states.
“Shortly after (the wife) left their residence, DeLeon obtained a ride from his unwitting sister … upon his arrival saw Echard and (the wife) holding hands,” the affidavit states. “DeLeon exited his sister’s car and approached Echard. When he was about 5 to 6 feet away, he began to shoot.”
DeLeon shot Echard until his semi-automatic .40-caliber handgun locked back on an empty magazine, according to the document. Police found Echard’s body face down in the yard with “numerous, what appeared to be gunshot wounds visible to the upper torso and arms,” the affidavit states.
DeLeon had left the shooting scene, but turned himself in to Alvin officers who were near his house, according to the document.
Reached by phone Monday, court-appointed defense attorney James Smith declined to comment.
The first-degree murder charge was enhanced by a conviction of arson stemming from a 2008 case in Galveston County, according to the indictment. The enhancement allegation meant the jury could select a punishment from 15 years to life in prison, according to the verdict form.
DeLeon was not under the influence of sudden passion during the shooting, the jury decided, according to the verdict form.
