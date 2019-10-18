WEST COLUMBIA — Curbside recycling, which has been a service in West Columbia for almost a decade, will no longer be an option as of Nov. 1.
The change came after West Columbia City Council voted on a new solid waste contract with Waste Connections, which includes once a week trash service but no curbside recycling. The once a week option will cost residents $16.45 per month, the same rate they are currently paying.
Waste Connections offered the city several options for service, including an option for once a week trash service and curbside recycling. The option with curbside recycling was $8 more per month than residents are currently paying. There was also twice a week trash service offered for $21.95 per month.
“I don’t know how council feels, but I feel like giving up recycling is going to be a huge step back,” West Columbia Mayor Laurie Kincannon said. “But I don’t know that it’s worth the extra money.”
Abel Moreno of Waste Connections told council only about 75 percent of residents put out their green recycling cart per week. Of that 75 percent, only 30 percent recycle correctly. Moreno said most are using the green container as a second trash can.
“I can’t just look at us charging $8 a month for every household for the 20 percent that choose to recycle,” Councilman Jamie Walker said.
The reason for the sharp increase in cost for curbside recycling is that Waste Connections, like other solid waste companies, is having a hard time finding a market for those goods. China, which had been the top market, is no longer taking recyclables from U.S. companies, which has left solid waste companies scrambling to find another market to sell those goods.
“It makes it difficult when you have all this recyclable material and no one’s purchasing it. And if they are purchasing it, it’s a higher rate than what China was taking it,” Moreno said.
He said other solid waste companies are getting out of their five- and 10-year agreements with municipalities because they are not making money off recycling.
Moreno said Waste Connections can’t stay at its current rate and offer recycling.
“We hope this is a short-term thing. Maybe China will start taking our recycling again. Maybe the government will come up with ways to recycle better. That would be great and we can go back to recycling again,” Moreno said.
He said if the market picks up again, an addendum to the contract with the city could be added to offer curbside recycling again at a lower rate.
Waste Connections will contact residents to let them know when their green recycle carts will be collected.
Council discussed ways to offer recycling to residents without the curbside option. One way was to have a roll-off dumpster available, provided by Waste Connections, where residents could place their recyclables.
“That’s a great option,” Councilman Roy Maynor said. “People that care about recycling are going to pack it and take it to a dumpster.”
Walker suggested the dumpster could be available once a month on a Saturday, provided it is taken away that day to avoid the dumping of trash in it. Volunteers could monitor it during the day, he said, so city employees wouldn’t have to be on hand.
The city will also look into other options for those who want to recycle.
For those who have more trash than one cart can hold, Waste Connections does provide additional carts at $4 per month, which would be added to their bill.
As part of the contract between West Columbia and Waste Connections, businesses will see a 3 percent increase in what they are charged to empty their dumpsters.
The city advertised for bids on the trash service and emailed invitations to bid to Waste Management, WCA and Waste Connections. Waste Connections was the only company that made a proposal to West Columbia.
In other business, council voted to allow establishments that sell alcoholic beverages to sell them until 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The new ordinance brings the city in line with other cities in the county.
Troubles continue with getting West Columbia’s No. 4 well pumping water into the city’s drinking water supply. Public works director Matthew Fisher said a booster pump has to be added to the system to allow the chlorinator to work properly, a problem discovered when city was having the chlorinating system calibrated Tuesday. He said the pressure created by Well 4 was greater than the chlorinating injector could overcome, so a booster pump has to be added to allow for the chlorinator to keep pace. No word on what the booster pump would cost.
Council also awarded a bid to Cornerstone Lawn Service to mow First Capitol Park. City workers would take care of mowing in other parts of the city.
