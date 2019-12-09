ALVIN — Brazoria County Parks Department Director Brian Frazier said he’s grateful for the public’s patience as the popular Resoft Park closes for major construction over the next several weeks.
The park closed Tuesday as construction to dig out the lake, add an additional 4 acres and build up 3 miles of extra trail began, Frazier said.
“The only safe way to bring in all the heavy equipment required was to close the park,” Frazier said. “But people will have access on weekends. The reopening is weather-dependent, but it’ll be about six weeks to move things safely. That’s our goal.”
“The park, including pavilion reservations, will be open to the community during normal hours on Saturdays and Sundays,” according to the parks department website.
Normal hours for the park are 8 a.m. to dusk, the website states.
With a partnership between Drainage District 4, Drainage District 3 and Brazoria County Pct. 3, the parks department won’t have to pay for any of the construction costs, Frazier said.
“It would have cost several hundred thousand dollars, but thanks to the drainage districts and Precinct 3, it won’t cost us anything,” Frazier said. “Because they had some time during a season of less work, they are helping to make this a reality. We appreciate the public’s patience in this short term, because we know it’s a popular park.”
The 80-acre Resoft Park has been a part of the county since 1995, according to the Parks Department website. When the expansion is completed, park officials said it would be a huge benefit to the county.
“People will really be pleased with the additions,” Frazier said. “With the expanded lakefront, the overall drainage plan is being improved. All in all, this will be a real benefit.”
The planning process to expand the park began a year ago, but the actual construction started Monday, Frazier said.
