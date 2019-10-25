RICHWOOD — Residents will see an at least $10 increase in their December utility bills after council used a special meeting to adopt a new fee schedule.
The new water base rate is $29.79, a $5.39 increase from the former base rate. That rate is based on 2,000 gallons or less of usage.
Council adopted a variable rate for water usage. If an account uses 20,000 gallons or less, it will pay $4.90 per 1,000 gallons, a 55-cent increase. If it uses more than 20,000 gallons, it will pay $5.10 per 1,000 gallons, a 75-cent increase.
All council members voted to accept the rate schedule Wednesday night, except Councilman Mark Brown, who voted against it.
The sewer base rate was $22.40 and will increase to $24.65. The solid waste rate will increase from $17.14 to $18.85, if an account holder has one 95-gallon trash can, or from $25.14 to $25.85 if an account holder has two trash cans.
There also will be fees tacked on to each part of the utility bill to pay for shortfalls in those funds, Interim City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said. These will be $1.35 for water, $1.25 for sewer and 4 cents for solid waste, she said.
The funds have a combined negative balance of $431,657, Koskiniemi said.
A new base water bill with the increases will total $75.93, up from $63.94, if the account holder has one trash can, she said. If the account holder does not have a trash can, the base rate will be $57.08, up from $46.86, she said, adding apartment residents do not have trash cans as houses do.
Seniors will continue to get a discount of $7.50 a month on both their water and sewer bills, Koskiniemi said. Councilwoman Melissa Strawn said she wanted to keep that discount while making her motion to accept the fee schedule, which is something Koskiniemi had already factored into her proposal.
Council members and volunteers will continue to have their water base rate comped and will start incurring a fee after the use of 4,000 gallons of water, Koskiniemi said.
The city began going into the red because it had not adjusted its fee schedule to cover bond payments for the $4 million of voter-approved debt funding a water system improvement, she said.
“We’re in a position where we need to do something now,” Koskiniemi told the council Wednesday. “We need to take action now.”
Since council had previously delayed accepting a recommended plan, she suggested using a third-party consultant to determine a rate if members would not accept her proposal again Wednesday.
The utility fee schedule she determined aimed to cover the bond debt, tackle the negative fund balance and do it in a responsible manner that didn’t disproportionately affect low water users, she said.
The new variable rate is consistent with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality recommendations for conservation, which means the city can apply for loans and other benefits, Koskiniemi said.
Some council members, including Brown and Matt Yarborough, said they’d like a rate with more tiers. Most council members decided this rate will hold them over for a year, until the TCEQ performs a rate study for the city.
“What we do tonight is a temporary fix,” Mayor Steve Boykin said. “I like the multi tiers myself, but I think this gets the job done.”
