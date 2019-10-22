SWEENY— If residents find a book hidden in a nook or cranny around Sweeny, they might have stumbled upon one of Sweeny ISD’s latest initiatives to get students reading.
The district has multiple fun and innovative activities in the works to promote reading and keep its students from becoming part of that statistic, Sweeny Elementary School Librarian Linda Leopold said.
If students are not reading on level by the time they are in third grade, they are four times more likely to drop out before graduating high school, according to Sweeny ISD officials.
“Our elementary librarian, Linda Leopold, has worked really hard and has done a wonderful job of implementing the reading initiatives,” communications coordinator Kelly Stroud said.
Leopold and the other librarians in the district began discussing reading initiatives at the end of last school year and have been putting them into place this fall, she said.
Leopold has been a librarian with the district for three years and before that she taught reading for 15 years. She is passionate about books and reading and took the initiative to search for ways to get students more interested in literature, she said.
Leopold found a program that was started in the U.K. where books were hidden throughout the community for students to find. She contacted the creator of the program and received the go-ahead to start a similar program in Sweeny called Texas Look 4 A Book, Leopold said.
At the beginning of September, they began hiding books throughout Sweeny, in businesses and outdoors. The books are kept safe with a zip-close bag that includes directions for whoever finds the book to either keep it and replace it with another book or read it and return it, Leopold said.
“After teaching for so many years, I had quite a few books that I had collected and decided to use those to start this. So there was no cost,” Leopold said. “People have donated books as well, and we are close to about 500 books hidden.”
Every week, Stroud helps Leopold hide the books, she said.
“Our business owners have been so supportive and even help us find the best hiding spots in their stores and restaurants. It’s great seeing our community and families involved in our reading initiatives,” Stroud said.
The goals of the initiative include increasing excitement for reading in their students and getting parents involved in reading with their children, Leopold said.
Another initiative the school starts today will hopefully bring parents into the fold and get them reading with their children, Leopold said.
“We are sending two books home to students, grades first through fifth when they are back from break,” she said.
Students will also be sent home with a letter and calendar outlining what they and their children should read together each night. For students whose parents are unable to read to or with them, audio clips of the readings will be posted online, Leopold said.
“Research shows that kids read to at home are proven to have a bigger vocabulary, so we think it is important to get families involved,” she said.
First- and second-graders will be sent home with the book “Mummies in the Morning” and third- through fifth-graders will be sent home with the book “The World According to Humphrey.” They will have eight days to read all the way through their books, either by themselves or with their parents, Leopold said.
The night of Halloween, there will be a booth with games that revolve around the two books elementary students will have read. Prizes will go to students who get questions about the book they read correct, Leopold said.
Making the readings competitive and fun will hopefully turn around and spark an interest in literature for students, Leopold said.
This initiative was funded by Sweeny Rotary, New Shores Church and Chevron Phillips Chemical, Leopold said.
“We are really trying to find a way to hook reluctant readers,” Leopold said.
On top of these reading initiatives, the district has a surprise initiative coming up in the next couple of weeks, Leopold said.
