LAKE JACKSON — The Super Bowl often sparks parties all over the country, when people celebrate with wings, chips, burgers and alcohol. Although it seems like tradition, recovering alcoholics often are put under stress by attending these parties.
In order to combat this, the Alcohol Drug and Psychological Treatment (ADAPT) program in Brazoria County and sponsors will host Super Sober Sunday, an opportunity for residents recovering from addictions to enjoy the Super Bowl in a safe environment.
The event begins at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., and at 4 p.m. a speaker will share insight on how families are affected by addiction, followed by the game at 5:30 p.m.
The game will be broadcast on a 12-foot screen, with free drinks and food available for attendees. Recovering addicts and their families are invited, and door prizes given out throughout the night for both adults and children.
“We really just started this for people who are new to sobriety or have been sober for a long time just to have a safe place to go for the game,” said Joe Gardzina, CEO of ADAPT programs and Brazos Place. “We found that most Super Bowl parties are built around alcohol and that was the primary event.”
People suffering from addiction or adjusting to sobriety from any substance are invited to the event, Gardzina said.
“Super Sober Sunday is for anyone who struggles,” he said.
The event will cover the entire length of the game, ending around 11 p.m.
“Typically, the game is over around 10:30 or 11 p.m., so we’ll be there the entire time,” Gardzina said. “We have a lot of sponsors who are going to be a huge help.”
Gardzina has been overwhelmed with the positive response to the event.
“The community response has been really strong. We’re really happy about that,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of people step up and come out, it’s been really encouraging.”
For more information or to sponsor/donate food and drinks, call 855-862-3278 or email tvaz@ adaptprograms.com.
