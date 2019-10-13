ANGLETON — The roar of police sirens could be heard all over Angleton as the Brazoria County Fair kicked off its 2019 season with the annual fair parade.
There was a variety of floats in the parade, featuring organizations, school groups and local businesses.
“I’ve been with H-E-B for 10 years now and we’ve done the parade every year,” Alice Sherman of H-E-B said. “H-E-B is participating in every event. It feels good to give back to the community because they love it. The workers love it, too.”
A new attendee of the parade, the Knights of Columbus, wanted to get their organization’s name out.
“This is our first year in the county parade,” Member Charles Teater said. “We do a lot for the community but I don’t think the community knows who we are other than the event center we have. We do donations, charity events, we help out at The Gathering Place for Alzheimer’s. We’re very excited to be here.”
Many schools across the county participated in the parade with dance teams, cheerleaders and fair queen candidates, including the Angleton Junior High Aristocats.
“(The parade) is an opportunity for them to shine in the community, they work hard practicing all year, this is really fun for them,” sponsor Rebecca Watts said.
Living in a small town gives people an opportunity to participate in these kinds of events, Watts said.
Although the weather was cold, it didn’t deter participation from the organizations or the crowd.
“I am very excited, it’s fun to get to see all the little kids smiling and waving at us and I get to be with my friends,” Angleton Junior High Aristocat Addison Peltier said. “I’m not going to let the cold stop me.”
Many residents have watched over the years as the parade has grown and changed with the county.
“I have been to many parades, started out as a kid coming to them and I’m a grown woman still coming to them,” Connie Bevel said. “It’s gotten a lot bigger. I still enjoy coming because they keep it interesting.”
Some of the faces in the crowds dotting the edges of the street belonged to people who had participated in the parade in years past.
Despite believing there had been a dip in community involvement in the parade, Allysa Arevall, who had been in previous parades, said she continues to bring her children to the parade each year.
“I have been to a lot of fair parades in my lifetime,” Allyssa Arevall said. “It started in Girl Scouts, then I did cheerleading when I was in them. Now I bring my kids, they’re 7 and 9 and they enjoy it too. They like the horses and the music.”
