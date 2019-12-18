LAKE JACKSON — Parks and Recreation is implementing a per-player fee for recognized baseball and softball associations to help the department maintain its fields, its director said.
The recognized sports associations are girls softball, Little League, Pee Wee and Babe Ruth baseball, Director Jeremy Bubnick said at Monday’s City Council meeting.
It had previously been team volunteers’ responsibility to mow and maintain the complexes including Suggs Park, Brazoswood Little League, Pee Wee Baseball and Danny Webb Youth Softball Complex, Bubnick said. The responsibility now falls on the shoulders of a few dedicated volunteers who do a commendable job but need help, he said.
The city increased its contracted mowing budget by $40,000 this year, Assistant City Manager Modesto Mundo said, which means contractors will mow other parks, which frees up city park employees to do fine-detail ball field maintenance.
Another $10,000 will go toward herbicide and pesticide applications and turf maintenance, he said.
The parks department could not pass the cost onto the associations “without greatly increasing their registration costs or fundraising needs but felt strongly that we needed to take a much larger role in maintaining the facilities year-round,” the packet states.
The fee will be $10 per players 8 and younger and $15 for players ages 9 to 17, according to the council packet, along with a $1,000 deposit per recognized sports organization per season.
Those deposits will cover any potential damage or unplanned maintenance and are fully refunded the vast majority of the time, Bubnick said. The per-player fee should generate about $20,000 to go toward the maintenance, he said.
This was what the parks board approved and the department felt is a “happy medium,” Bubnick said.
It’s difficult to find volunteers to maintain the complexes and run concessions during the season, and much harder to find volunteers to mow year-round, he said. The city handling this maintenance will make it more consistent, Bubnick said.
Megan Meade, who handles the finances of Lake Jackson’s girls softball, said they were caught off guard by this change when informed Oct. 30.
Bubnick said it had been discussed with groups for the past two years, but Meade said no one passed that information onto them.
Girls softball plays year-round, with more than 200 players during the “developmental” fall season and up to 260 players during the competitive spring season, she said. This means girls softball will be contributing about $4,000 when they previously budgeted $1,000 for mowing and maintenance, she said.
Councilman Vinay Singhania said council would not want to charge the teams and not maintain the fields to their satisfaction.
“We want them to be pristine for playing,” Singhania said.
People who care deeply about the fields and kiddos came up with this plan carefully, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
Council unanimously approved the proposed fee schedule.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.