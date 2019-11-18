ANGLETON — The Angleton Fire Department is looking forward to a much-needed upgrade after City Council approved the purchase of a new fire truck.
The estimated $1.1 million cost of the truck is something that was carefully considered, Fire Chief Scott Meyers said.
“I think as we’re seeing our city growing and needing resources to take care of our community, this is just one of the items on that long list,” Mayor Jason Perez said. “I’m really thankful we’re in a position that the fire department has asked and (the city) was able to say yes. The city’s financial situation is in a good position to do this, and I know we haven’t always been in that situation.”
The new truck will be a huge help to both the community and the department, Meyers said.
“What this truck will do is become our first-out engine and backup ladder engine,” Meyers said.
The Station 1 fire truck will replace two older models, one from 1997 and the other from 1988, Meyers said.
“This truck gives us some versatility,” Meyers said. “It’ll be smaller than other trucks, which will be beneficial getting to smaller apartment complexes and other areas. We’ve been planning for about three years for this new one, and we should take delivery November or December 2020.”
The new truck will also have more capabilities, Meyers said.
“I’m most excited about its versatility,” Meyers said. “It will have a larger pump, so more capabilities of pumping big water. It’ll be equipped with a compressed air foam system and also equipped with a portable decontamination unit.”
Having considered several payment options, Meyers said the truck will come with about a $4,500 discount.
“We’ll pay for actual truck first, which keeps the vendor from having to pay for taxes throughout the year,” Meyers said. “So it’’ll be $254,000 up front.”
Perez said in the next few years, the city will continue to look at aging equipment at the fire department and consider improvements in the best interest of the community.
While it’s not set in stone what will happen to the two trucks that are being replaced, Meyers said there have been talks about keeping them.
“The two older trucks we may use for fire training,” he said. “The 1988 model was the first ladder the city of Angleton bought for us, so we may turn it into a parade vehicle, but nothing is official yet.”
