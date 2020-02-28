ALVIN
One way to teach about history and culture is through the stomach.
Alvin Community College hosted its first Soul Food Festival this week to celebrate Black History Month. Sponsored by the College’s Black Student Association, the event was open to the public and featured several African American eateries.
“We wanted to highlight our black-owned businesses that have food products, and so we contacted black-owned eateries and invited them to come out, just to spotlight them,” said Akilah Martin, the director of College and Career Pathways at ACC.
The festival is intended to draw attention to those businesses while also providing food for the campus, she said.
Participating businesses included Sweet Melody Treats, Saucy Nosh, Honore’s Cajun Cafe, Big Mamma’s Cooking on Wheels and The Funnel Bar, a funnel cake pop-up based in Houston.
“We’re very proud to be a black-owned business,” said Sasha Flanagan, The Funnel Bar’s chief financial officer. “It’s nice that the campus is highlighting black-owned businesses — just showing the value of entrepreneurship circulating within the black community.”
Teaching students about entrepreneurship sends a message that anyone can turn their passion into a profitable business and really enjoy what they do, she said.
“I think it’s very important to leave an impact on students about entrepreneurship, and not just in the black community, but just in general,” Flanagan said.
While some of the food was unique to African-American culture, the majority of it was not — and highlighting the food was not the purpose, Martin said.
“What we’re really highlighting are the black owners,” she said. “Just an appreciation for what they have to offer, and acknowledgement that we have some … wonderful businesses that are being run successfully by African Americans.”
The college recently had a culture talk in celebration of Black History Month, inviting prominent African Americans to lead a discussion about issues including mental health, voting and a person’s digital footprint, Martin said.
“We want students here at Alvin Community College to be informed about not only the African American culture, but all cultures,” said Maria Starling, a mentor for the Black Student Association.
The college hopes to create a norm in which people have the opportunity to talk about issues that are prevalent, and how they as a culture can evolve on campus, Starling said.
Both events seem to have been well received, and the college would like to do them again in the future, Martin said.
“The students have been very engaged and excited,” she said. “It’s brought something to the campus that we haven’t had in awhile, some energy that we haven’t had.”
