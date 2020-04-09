ROSHARON — Three Brazoria County prison units — Stringfellow, Ramsey and Darrington units — are among 15 state prisons on lockdown because at least one inmate or employee tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta had been aware only of the Stringfellow cases and said the Texas Department of Criminal Justice handles its own investigations of coronavirus cases.
"We have had four cases in Stringfellow and two of them were yesterday," Sebesta said. "I am not aware of how they are handling their issues. They handle them on their own."
Darrington has one prisoner recovering and Ramsey has one employee recovering, TDCJ Director of Communication Jeremy Desel said.
The six cases at the Stringfellow prison are among the eight Rosharon residents reported to have been infected, according to county numbers.
Personal descriptors of the infected inmates were unknown to the judge, Sebesta said. He ensures the public state prisoners will not be released earlier due to the pandemic, he said.
The Clemens unit in Brazoria has not reported cases, according to TDCJ numbers.
The agency suspended regular activity, confine prisoners to their cells or dorm and deliver meals to their cells, TDCJ officials said.
As of Wednesday, 47 prisoners and 36 TDCJ employees have tested positive and 85 inmates are awaiting results, according to TDCJ numbers.
