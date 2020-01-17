ANGLETON — Reports of the U.S. economy’s demise have been greatly exaggerated, an official said at a luncheon Wednesday. “The U.S. economy is actually very, very healthy right now.”
At the Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County’s first quarterly membership meeting of 2020, Patrick Jankowski, senior vice president of Research for the Greater Houston Partnership, presented the economic outlook for the Houston region, of which Southern Brazoria County is a part.
“We’re in the Houston region; we’re in that seven- or eight-county region,” said Gary Basinger, the Alliance’s president and CEO.
Houston is focused more on the oil and gas industry, he said, while Brazoria County is tied to the petrochemical industry. That’s not to say what Houston is doing doesn’t have an effect on Brazoria County.
“If Houston goes, we go,” Basinger said.
From Jankowski’s presentation, it doesn’t look like Houston is going anywhere anytime soon.
As of November, there are 3.2 million jobs in the Houston area, and 42,300 more jobs are expected to be added this year, Jankowski said.
Normally, the region would be adding about 60,000, he said, so that indicates regional growth is slowing. However, it’s important to look at those numbers in context, he said.
The rate of employment growth for the Houston region was higher in 2015, but those numbers depended on oil being priced at $100 per barrel, “which we knew wasn’t sustainable,” Jankowski said. With that in mind, the present rate of employment growth for the Houston region is actually good, he said.
Jankowski’s presentation framed the current state of the Houston region in the context of the U.S. economy, which is doing well, he said. He went on to frame the U.S. economy in the context of the global economy; in 2018, the U.S. was ranked first in the world in terms of gross domestic product.
“You don’t see any of the top ten economies going into recession,” Jankowski said. “That’s good because so much of what we do in this region goes into the global economy, whether it’s industry services, petrochemicals, financial or so forth. … That’s going to be very important in this region going forward, that the U.S. economy continues to do well.”
Jankowski’s chief concern is regional growth has slowed, particularly in the areas of commercial construction and oil and gas. But it’s safe to be optimistic for the future, he said.
“If you began your career 40 years ago, you’ve lived through six downturns in the oil and gas industry,” he said. “It tends to be cyclical.”
That being said, the industry always finds a way to grow, he said.
The Houston region was able to grow in the 1990s even though oil prices were flat, and even if oil prices are flat in the 2020s, Jankowski believes that cycle will continue, he said.
“We’re all gonna be resilient here,” Jankowski said. “I think if you look at Houston’s history over time, it’s always safe to bet on the optimist.”
What the industry needs more of in order to grow, however, is innovation, he said.
“We need more innovation in this economy,” he said. “More things that are radical — that are so different than what we’ve done in the past — if we’re going to continue to grow. We need to encourage that as much as possible.”
