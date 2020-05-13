WEST COLUMBIA — The West Columbia Chamber of Commerce wants to move in closer proximity and connect to the city, but officials hope to sign a deal in everyone’s best interest.
City Council postponed acting on a three-year lease agreement for the chamber to use part of the San Jacinto Room, adjacent to City Hall, during Monday night’s meeting. This would be a more central location for the chamber’s day-to-day operations, officials said.
The proposed agreement needs to charge “fair value,” City Manager Debbie Sutherland said.
“There is a dollar per year proposed; however, the attorney has told me that there should be a little more value to this,” Sutherland said.
Sutherland proposed that the city suspend rents until the beginning of the next fiscal year in October. A $200 monthly charge would follow, Sutherland said.
Councilman Jamie Walker was the most outspoken against the monthly price.
“I’m 100 percent for this idea, but I do not like this lease at all,” Walker said. “Because it puts us back in those dollar freebie leases that are hard to get us out of. We end up with hurt feelings, unfriends and Facebook blocks and all of the stuff that goes with the bad blood that comes from that.”
The $200 charge was below market value and Walker could never agree to that, he said, suggesting about $500 instead.
Councilman and former chamber board member Charley Tindol argued that was too high of a price.
Tindol questioned Chamber Chief Executive Officer Labonne Casey on the affordability.
“It is very important to us to establish a business relationship with the city,” Casey said. “We will be investing heavily in furnishing and upgrading the space. A lot of those things would come from chamber dollars, chamber volunteers and kind donations. So I could assert that the property will be better off than served.”
Casey also wants to get a visitor center up and running in the room, he said. The chamber wants to have a centralized location and develop a closer relationship with the city, he said.
The lease would be for only a portion and not the entire room, Kincannon said. The room has remained vacant for roughly a year and a half, she said.
Another meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday at the council chambers to discuss the topic.
With a surge in positive cases of COVID-19 announced this week, Mayor Laurie Kincannon recommends that residents “should approach everyone as if they are the ones infected.”
The city doubled in residents infected from the virus Monday with the first announced since April 19, according to county data, then the county announced two more cases Wednesday.
The city has had 10 residents test positive with four considered recovered, according to county data.
Kincannon has contacted grocery store managers in the city to continue sanitization throughout their respective retailers, she said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Sutherland said the city will offer swim lessons starting June 1. The city pool will restrict open swim until later that month, Sutherland said.
