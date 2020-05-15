LAKE JACKSON — American women have had the right to vote for a century now, but Mary Edwards Walker believed the Constitution gave them the right long before.
The 19th Amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, granting American women the right to vote, but Walker believed the Constitution didn’t explicitly forbid them from doing so. Local author Ammar Habib is recognizing the milestone and Walker’s influence with his latest publication.
“When it talked about holding office, it never specified your gender to hold office,” Habib said. “Her argument was, if the Constitution does not prohibit women from holding office, right, and if America’s laws say the American citizenship laws are the same for men and women, right — so if women could hold office, and make laws, how can you say women cannot vote?”
Habib released his newest book, “Mary E. Walker: America’s Only Female Medal of Honor Recipient,” this month. It is a biography of Walker’s life and Habib’s first nonfiction book, he said.
Walker “was part of the first generation of female physicians in America,” Habib said.
She was born in 1832 and earned a medical degree from Syracuse University. Walker served first as a Union volunteer in the Civil War and worked her way up to become the first female contract surgeon in the army, he said.
She served in four major battles, and risked her life to treat Confederate civilians in the countryside affected by crossfire and disease, Habib said.
Her efforts earned her the respect of several generals, and they recommended her for the Medal of Honor, which was created during the Civil War, he said.
“I never even realized any lady had ever received a Medal of Honor,” he said. “She’s still the only one to do it, after hundreds of years.”
After the Civil War, Walker dedicated her time to fighting for social ideals, including dress reform and women’s suffrage — which, for Walker, were intertwined.
“Her argument was women’s equality is not just the right to vote, it’s equality in all areas of society and all areas of the law,” Habib said. “‘How can a woman be free if they can’t be free in what they wear?’ That was her argument.”
Because she did things her own way, Walker was often ridiculed by the media, her peers, and other suffragists — but didn’t let other people’s opinions dictate how she lived, he said.
That’s something that Ammar Habib’s mother, Farah Habib, admires about Walker.
“She believed in something and I think personally, being a woman, I thought, ‘Well, wow,’” Farah Habib said. “The women’s role was defined a certain way in those years, at that time, but she was brave enough and believed in herself … and stood against every odd.
“For her to stick to her guns, that speaks volumes,” she said.
Habib focused the book on what motivated Walker to be different, he said.
“To kind of see who she was as a person, not who she was a historical figure,” he said.
He discovered that Walker believed good character is doing something that you have the ability to do, he said.
“One of her famous sayings was, ‘We live in deeds, not years,’ meaning our life is measured in good deeds we do,” he said. “She’s one of the most important women, in my opinion, of her century.”
The book is available from Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.