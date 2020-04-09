Dozens of people fishing stretched along the jetties at Surfside Jetty County Park on Wednesday sparked concerns about social distancing from onlookers, but county officials didn’t see any problem.
“We had some people reach out to us concerned about this,” Brazoria County Parks Director Bryan Frazier said. “It has been our observation and the county observation that there are certainly some people there, but with the crowd that I saw today, and I went down there at about 4, and I didn’t see anything that was in violation of the safety guidelines.”
Both Surfside Beach and Brazoria County closed their beaches to vehicles March 28, and the county Tuesday closed places in its parks where people could congregate, such as pavilions. However, people could still frequent parks so long as they practiced social distancing.
Numerous groups of people were fishing together and many, but not all, were wearing cloth masks, several people said, including a Facts reporter.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta stressed that the county is not allowing people to come out in droves.
“We want people to obey those safety guidelines, and we are monitoring the Surfside jetty situation,” Sebesta said. “There is one thing that the general public can do, and that is to social distance and be smart.”
While the park could have a lot more visitors over the weekend because of the Easter holiday, Frazier does not see the need to shut down access to the parks right now, he said.
“It’s something we will continue to monitor,” he said. “And the reports from county law enforcement and from staff in other parts of the day were the same.”
Frazier encourages residents to reach out with any concerns about safety protocol.
“It’s always a good thing when citizens are concerned,” Frazier said. “But our assessment, based on what we saw, is that it wasn’t an alarming or overwhelming crowd.”
LJ closes WILDERNESS
People who want to get some outdoor activity have one less option.
Lake Jackson closed the Wilderness Golf Course until further notice, according to a news release, on the recommendation of Gov. Greg Abbott.
Parks and trails that belong to the city of Lake Jackson remain open to the public. Playground equipment has been taped off to discourage use, and people are asked to social distance and not to congregate in groups of 10 or more, the release states.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city expanded by one when officials determined a person previous listed as living in Clute is now a Lake Jackson resident.
The city now has five active cases of the novel coronavirus and one person who has recovered, according to a news release.
