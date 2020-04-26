LAKE JACKSON
T he difference between sections of lower Oyster Creek that have and haven’t been de-snagged is “night and day,” county officials say.
The $3.2 million project that began this month is funded from Community Development Block Grant funds awarded after the 2016 river floods and distributed through the Texas General Land Office, Brazoria County Commissioner Dude Payne said.
While there has been more flooding since 2016, the goal of de-snagging is to let the water flow faster, reducing water height during flooding events and impacting fewer homes, Payne said.
The 2016 river floods affected nearly 100,000 people in Brazoria County.
The project began at Stratton Ridge Road with four barges April 6, Payne said. The project will then move to upper Oyster Creek, then Bastrop Bayou sometime around Aug. 1, he said. The north end of the project is Harris Reservoir.
The contractors remove trees, brush, storm debris and litter from the creek, said Obie Corley, owner of contracting company Aftermath Disaster Recovery.
The project does not impact any healthy trees, but anything else hanging in the water and channels, Assistant County Engineer Clay Forister said.
The debris is taken off shore then to one of two county sites, where it is made into mulch, County Engineer Matt Hanks said.
The last time Lake Jackson de-snagged Oyster Creek was in 2010, Payne said. That project used funding stemming from Hurricane Ike in 2008, Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne said.
Routinely de-snagging the creek prevents it from returning to the height it did during the floods of 1991 and 1992, he said.
When the creek was clean, people used to bring their boats from as far as the Intracoastal Waterway up Oyster Creek, Yenne said. The city installed “no wake” signs to prevent motorboats from causing disruption, but when numerous trees again fell into the water, boat traffic naturally died down, he said.
The last time crews cleaned Oyster Creek, they found lawnmowers, weed trimmer, bicycles and more, Yenne said.
Those objects, and other things including tires and refrigerators, go to an approved landfill, Forister said.
Cleaning the creek out could encourage more boaters to return, Yenne said.
“It’s very possible, it could happen again,” he said. “We’re glad they’re cleaning it out.”
It’s hard to say how often the creek would require de-snagging without significant weather events, Hanks said. There is storm debris after every flooding event, and flow, vegetation and weather also contribute, he said.
In 2010, the water rose and contributed to numerous trees falling into the creek, Payne said.
When a tree falls into the water, it does not wear down and lose branches like it would on land, Corley said. The water somewhat preserves it, he said.
While some residents along the banks said they were glad to have trees hanging into the water cleaned out, they’re not the only issue.
“There is as much or more under the water as what you see above the water,” Corley said.
The contract ends in April 2021 and the county must spend the grant money by July 2021, so they are “in good shape” to complete the project, Forister said.
