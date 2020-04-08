LAKE JACKSON — While citywide Easter egg hunts can’t take place as usual this year, Lake Jackson and Clute city staff members are thinking of families and finding new ways to make sure children get the eggs they otherwise would be missing out on.
Lake Jackson will distribute its eggs drive-thru style similar to how Richwood gave its away Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, families are invited to visit the Lake Jackson Recreation Center at 91 Lake Road to each receive one bag of 50 eggs per vehicle, Parks and Recreation Director Jeremy Bubnick said.
With 15,000 eggs, the city is prepared for about 300 cars, he said.
While it was disappointing to have to cancel the city’s annual egg hunt, the Parks and Recreation Department wants to keep everybody safe and do its part to move past the pandemic, he said.
“Parks and Rec has been affected quite a bit, but we understand,” he said. “It’s disappointing to have to cancel events like that, especially free events for family and children — those are our favorite ones to do.”
In finding a new way to distribute Easter eggs to families, the city hopes to create some sense of normalcy, Bubnick said.
“The holiday is not all about the Easter Bunny but a lot of children look forward to Easter egg hunts and hunting for Easter eggs and the Easter Bunny,” he said. “We just want … to help families out and give them some eggs so they can continue the tradition on their own.”
While Lake Jackson follows suit with Richwood, the city of Clute has partnered with Brazosport ISD to distribute eggs in a more creative way.
“We were all sitting on big stockpiles of Easter eggs,” said Clute Parks and Recreation Director Will Blackstock said.
City staff took some eggs home for their own children and grandchildren, but there were still thousands of eggs left, Blackstock said.
The city decided to partner with Brazosport ISD to distribute the rest of those to students, as part of the meals the district is handing out every day, he said.
“We wanted to get them out to kids in the community where they belonged,” he said. “The school is doing such a phenomenal job taking on the huge task of getting meals out to the community and reaching out and making contact with these folks every day.”
Clute delivered about 2,000 eggs to Brazosport ISD staff members Monday to be passed out in students’ meals all week until they run out, Brazosport ISD Child Nutrition Director Rachel Arthur said.
“We’re gonna drop them in as many bags as we can,” she said. “I know they’ve already started dropping some in the bags … and the employees able to be a part of that said the kids really enjoyed it.”
Brazosport ISD looks forward to being able to drop the eggs into as many bags as possible the rest of the week, Arthur said.
“These are definitely difficult times we’re going through right now, and anything that we can do — and I know the school feels the same way — to brighten somebody’s day or put a smile on our kids’ faces, we’re all in favor of it,” Blackstock said.
