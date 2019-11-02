SWEENY — Line fill has begun on the Gray Oak Pipeline, which will carry crude oil from the West Texas Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Sweeny and Freeport, according to a Phillips 66 news release.
This pipeline will have the initial capacity to carry 800,000 barrels of oil per day, according to its website. It will connect the new Sweeny Junction Storage Facility, a few miles north and west of the refinery, said Rich Johnson, a communications manager for Phillips 66.
That facility will then supply crude oil to the refinery, where it processes crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other products, Johnson said.
“It turns it into the fuel products and products we use in our daily lives,” he said.
The pipeline is expected to be in service by the end of the year, according to the Gray Oak Pipeline website.
Excluding landowners who the company has easements with, residents will probably not notice any activity related to the pipeline, Johnson said, adding that safety is a top priority with all of its pipeline operations.
“We already operate many miles of pipelines in Brazoria County that connect our various assets,” Johnson said.
Phillips 66 applies and goes above and beyond regulatory safety and other requirements, he said.
The pipeline is about 850 miles long and was built in the interest of creating reliable access to crude oil, bringing more growth to the Texas energy industry and providing refineries in Texas and abroad with access to U.S. oil, according to the website.
The project means more oil will be transported by pipeline and not on the road, which will reduce highway traffic, according to the website.
Johnson said that applies more to the Permian Basin region than Brazoria County because the basin is where the oil is actually processed.
Phillips 66 is expanding the Sweeny Hub with the addition of three fractionators, each with a capacity of 150,000 barrels per day, the news release states. That project is not associated with the pipeline, Johnson said.
Fractionators 2 and 3 are anticipated to start up in the fourth quarter of 2020, the news release states, and Frac 4 is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021.
Also at the Sweeny Hub, Phillips 66 Partners is adding 6 million barrels of storage capacity at Clemens Caverns, according to the news release.
Upon completion in the fourth quarter of 2020, Clemens Caverns will have 15 million barrels of storage capacity, the release states.
Another pipeline being constructed, the 16-inch ethane C2G Pipeline, will connect Clemens Caverns to petrochemical facilities in Gregory, near Corpus Christi, the release states. That project is expected to be completed in mid-2021, according to the release.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.