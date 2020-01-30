ANGLETON — A possible drug exchange between Lake Jackson resident Joshua Schnizer and Canadian contractor Adam Arsenault might have been a factor in Arsenault’s March 2019 death, prosecutors argued Wednesday.
Ten months after Arsenault, 33, was fatally hit by two vehicles on Highway 332 in the middle of the night, Schnizer’s trial opened with him pleading not guilty to the aggravated assault.
If convicted of the second-degree felony, Schnizer, 40, faces up to 20 years in prison. A Brazoria County jury is tasked with deciding whether he is guilty.
On the evening of March 6, Schnizer rode his motorized bike to Rickochet Billiards to play pool and have some drinks, prosecutor Josh Golden told a Brazoria County jury during his opening statements. Golden was joined by prosecutor Sam Klein.
Arsenault and his co-worker were also there, socializing and drinking, Golden said.
At some point during the evening, Arsenault approached Schnizer and his friend about getting drugs, witness Chris Dowdy testified.
Dowdy casually interacted with Schnizer and Arsenault throughout the evening, saying he heard the exchange about buying drugs and heard Schnizer say he was going to take Arsenault’s money but not follow through with the drug deal, Dowdy testified.
“I initially heard (Schnizer) wanted to get drugs and then the Canadian man wanted to get drugs,” Dowdy testified. “I understand (Schnizer) got money from Arsenault. … He said he was probably gonna hurt the guy and made it known that he wasn’t going to give the Canadian guy drugs.”
Video surveillance from the pool hall showed Arsenault placed what appeared to be money on a pool table, which Schnizer then picked up.
Though Dowdy offered Arsenault a ride back to where he was staying, Arsenault left with Schnizer and another man in a truck and went to Pier 30 to have another drink, Dowdy testified.
On the ride back toward Lake Jackson, an altercation between the two men occurred, Golden said. This altercation led to Arsenault somehow getting out of the truck on the highway south of Oak Drive shortly before 1:30 a.m., Golden said.
Schnizer later told detectives working on the case that he had a knife at the time of the incident, defense attorney Paul Kendall said.
“Adam wanted drugs, cocaine, but was being super loud and obnoxious about it,” Kendall said. “All Adam can talk about is getting drugs. Schnizer says ‘Shut up or I’m gonna kick your ass.’ Adam lunges to front seat attacking Schnizer. Adam is just sobbing and texting in the back seat and he said he wants out. Next thing they know is Adam is out.”
Evidence will show Arsenault’s blood was in the back seat of the vehicle, prosecutors said.
Investigators were called to the scene where Lake Jackson Police Officer Nicholas Ross testified that the blood spatter looked consistent with auto-pedestrian accidents he’d seen before, aside from a group of suspicious-looking blood drops.
“I saw that prior to (the point of impact) was low-velocity drips of blood,” Ross said on the stand. “I believe he was bleeding prior to being struck by the vehicle. It was a very difficult scene to work because it was very out of the ordinary.”
An article about Arsenault’s death was published March 8 in The Facts, which Schnizer saw and called Publisher and Editor Yvonne Mintz to see if she had any more details on the incident, Mintz testified Wednesday.
“He asked ‘Do you know any more information about the story?’” Mintz said. “I said to hold and I would go find out …and he asked ‘Do the police have any suspects?’”
Schnizer is a former Facts employee who worked with the company for less than a year between 2013 and 2014, Mintz said.
“The call didn’t necessarily seem out of the ordinary at the time,” Mintz said. “It’s well-known that if we don’t have something confirmed we’re not going to report it. … at the time I was in a hurry and I was trying to get the info.”
After speaking with the Facts reporter who wrote the story, Mintz let Schnizer know Arsenault’s family contacted her asking whether there might be more to the story than what was reported.
It wasn’t until a May article was published about Schnizer’s arrest in connection with the incident that Mintz called District Attorney Jeri Yenne to report the phone call between her and Schnizer, she testified.
“When we published another story stating that the defendant had been arrested, that conversation quickly came to mind,” Mintz said.
Schnizer has remained in the Brazoria County jail on a $100,000 bond since he was arrested May 21, online records show.
Schnizer’s trial will continue at 9 a.m. today at the Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust Ave. in the 412th District Court as prosecutors continue to call witnesses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.