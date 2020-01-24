CLUTE — Brazoswood High School students and staff have help available for dealing with the death of JanCarlos Sanchez, an 18-year-old Clute resident who died at the hospital after being shot in the chest, district officials said.
Police, meanwhile, continue looking for the people who took his life.
“When our BISD family experiences a tragedy such as the loss of a young life, it impacts all of us,” a statement from the school district reads. “During this difficult time, our District Crisis Intervention Team and other staff members are providing counseling services to support students and staff impacted by this tragedy.”
At about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sanchez was shot in the chest by an unknown person inside a vehicle that was stopped in Sanchez’s driveway. Sanchez and the person were speaking at the time of the incident; after the shot was fired, the suspect drove off in a black sedan.
There are multiple suspects, Clute Police Chief James Fitch said.
“We have identified one and are working on the others,” Fitch said.
The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, he said. He declined to release any more details, citing the investigation.
Sanchez died shortly after being taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport hospital in Lake Jackson.
A fund has been established to help the family with funeral expenses, and $1,470 has been raised so far, according to Dixon Funeral Home. Donations can be made at dixonfuneralhome.com.
