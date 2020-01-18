LAKE JACKSON — The Southern Brazoria County Animal Shelter Board showed interest in a united front at its latest meeting, indicating members could come to an agreement that will keep all parties satisfied in the pre-existing contract until 2023.
There is also possibility an agreement could extend the SPCA’s relationship with Lake Jackson, Clute and Freeport beyond the 20-year contract, SPCA Director Whitney Holt said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Ultimately, the contract was created a long time ago and the SPCA would like to work with the shelter board on an updated process, SPCA board member Ben Russell said. The SPCA would like to “create specificity, especially in areas where we are financially vulnerable,” he said.
“I think this is a good development and we’re open to discuss what needs to be discussed,” Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne said.
But the parties were not yet prepared to hash out those details Tuesday, and said other people, including animal control officers and city council members, should be involved.
The contract has not been executed in the way it was intended, Yenne said. He and others, who helped create the contract almost two decades ago, modeled it after Brazos County’s agreement, he said.
That Brazos County contract used a revenue stream from resident pet licenses from the city, which hasn’t been successful for the shelter board’s cities due to lack of participation.
Another original intent was to have other municipalities create their own 10-day hold facilities like the one in Lake Jackson, then they could buy into the contract and transfer their animals to the SPCA in Angleton, creating another revenue stream, Yenne said.
When the Angleton SPCA facility went away, it ruined the idea of keeping animals at the Lake Jackson shelter for 10 days then going to Angleton, Yenne said.
This idea and potential revenue stream went to the wayside, he said.
That has created the problem where people from all over the county bring in animals they claim to have found in Lake Jackson because they want the animal to go to a no-kill facility, Holt said.
The SPCA has also strayed from established procedures, exemplified by its decision to go no-kill under prior leadership in 2014, Lake Jackson Mayor Bob Sipple said.
Much of the current SPCA leadership was not around for that decision and SPCA Board President-elect Beate Damm said the pillars of the no-kill policy were not properly implemented. That kind of decision without approval from the board will not happen again, they said.
The SPCA failed to produce its annual budget requests by May last year, instead requesting an additional $86,000 beyond the previous year’s $175,000 in July, putting the city in a position to take money from a street improvement project, Yenne said. The SPCA also requested more money from Clute, he said.
Russell, who is serving as the treasurer, said there had been a lack of understanding and the SPCA will have a budget prepared by May this year.
There is also a need for the SPCA to “get ahead” by utilizing community education, Holt said, adding they need financial support from the cities for that.
If they promote spaying and neutering all animals, they can cut down on the number of animals coming to the shelter in the first place, she said.
A trap, neuter, release program for cats could also significantly decrease the shelter’s cat population, Holt said, but it currently violates city ordinances because it would release feral cats back where they were found.
Those ordinances have could be changed, Yenne said, adding the SPCA leaders should make presentations to city councils about the benefits of the program.
At its board’s next regular meeting Jan. 28, SPCA leadership said they will draft a policy that creates a threshold to require the shelter board’s approval to spend money and how to handle financial emergencies.
The shelter board includes Damm, Sipple, Freeport Mayor Brooks Bass, Clute Mayor Calvin Shiflet and Lake Jackson Councilman Buster Buell. All were present at Tuesday’s meeting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.